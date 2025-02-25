Politics & Law
Naturalised Striker Nguyễn Xuân Son close to ready to compete again

February 25, 2025 - 11:54
Naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son is currently recovering from his surgery. — baohaiduong.vn

HÀ NỘI — Naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son is currently recovering from surgery for an injury sustained during the final match of the ASEAN Cup 2024 against Thailand at the beginning of 2025. He is following a strict diet and training regimen.

According to doctors, Son is expected to return to normal training with his teammates in about six months. This means the striker from Nam Định Club will be able to compete with the Vietnamese national team starting in September, participating in friendly matches and the final qualifying round for the Asian Cup 2027.

Additionally, on February 26, the 2024 Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards ceremony will take place in HCM City. According to information from the organisers, Son will attend this highly anticipated event.

Son and other Vietnamese football stars are expected to arrive in HCM City on February 25. Based on his performance in the 2023-2024 season, he is almost certain to win the Best Foreign Player award.

At the awards ceremony, the most anticipated title is the Men’s Golden Ball, with five contenders: Nguyễn Thành Chung, Phạm Tuấn Hải (Hà Nội FC), Nguyễn Hoàng Đức (Thể Công-Viettel/Phù Đổng Ninh Bình), Nguyễn Quang Hải (Hà Nội Police) and Nguyễn Tiến Linh (Becamex Bình Dương). — VNS

Nguyễn Xuân Son surgery Vinmec football ASEAN Cup

