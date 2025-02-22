Runners to light up VnExpress Marathon HCM City Midnight

Marathon

HCM CITY -- The third VPBank VnExpress Marathon HCM City Midnight, which will be held on February 23, has attracted a huge number of participants.

The organisers announced that as many as 12,000 runners from 50 countries and regions will compete in the event.

The night running race with the largest number of participating athletes ever is designed with a brightly-lit route and aims to spread positive messages about ESG.

The first event of the VnExpress Marathon in 2025 is one of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the country's unification on April 30.

In the new season, apart from the same four categories of 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km, the organisers have made new changes of expanding scale, optimising routes, giving runners opportunities to explore the spaces filling of history and modern features in the most vibrant city in Việt Nam.

For the first time, athletes will be equipped with glowing bracelets in the race kit bag so that they themselves can contribute to light the city brightly during running.

This is, according to organisers, not only a combination of sports and light art, but also a memorable moment where the spirit of solidarity and positive energy of each step shines.

In addition to enjoying the race, each athlete will contribute to spreading the ESG message and greening vacant land in Tây Ninh and Thanh Hóa provinces.

Starting at Trương Định Street, runners will get through the most famous landmarks and sight-seeing places such as the Tao Đàn Park, the Independence Palace, Notre Dame Cathedral and Bạch Đằng Whalf.

They will discover the life of youthfulness and dynamism and see the 'city that never sleeps' with its bustling pace of life regardless of day or night through different lenses.

All routes of the VPBank VnExpress Marathon HCM City Midnight are certified by the Association of International Marathons (AIMS). Athletes can use their achievements register to participate in the world's largest marathons such as Chicago, Tokyo and Boston.

Within the framework of the race, the Kun Marathon children's run will take place on February 22, with the participation of 2,000 children aged 6-10 in the area in front of the zoo gate. They will conquer a track about 750m long, with some interesting challenges and obstacles on the track.

One of those, the exciting cosplay contest which will officially return this season.

Competitive race of elites

Many famous runners have already registered to light up the city.

Among them Đan Quyết and Huỳnh Anh Khôi are the title favourites.

Quyết won the title last year in a time of 2hr 41.28min. He put in a personal best of 2:33hr at the Chicago Marathon 2024 in October.

Khôi who finished third last year recorded better time of 2:32 at the Hà Nội Heritage Marathon last November. He also championed the VnExpress Marathon Hạ Long 2024, beating favourite Onesmus Maithya of Kenya with ease.

They however will face tough international runners including Moses Kipkosgei Bowen from Kenya and Wendwesen Tilahun Damte from Ethiopia.

Bowen was winner of the 21km category of the Sharp HSNKL Half Marathon 2024 with a time of 1:03hr and the 42km at the Kuching Marathon clocking in at 2:23hr.

Damte will run for the first time in Việt Nam. He previously won Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2023 in a time of 2:22hr and finished third in another event in Thailand in 2014 after 2:19hr.

In the women's race, local top runner Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ will face noted challengers Trà Giang, Nông Chang and Vy Phan. They will run against Kenyan Nelly Jeptanui Kipkesio, a so-called X factor on the route as she lands in Việt Nam for the first time. VNS