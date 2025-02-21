The Standard Chartered Hà Nội Heritage Marathon set to start in November

HÀ NỘI — The Standard Chartered Hà Nội Heritage Marathon, the tenth run in the renowned Standard Chartered series, will officially take place on November 9, following its hugely successful debut last November.

Registration is now open for four race categories: 5 km, 10 km, 21 km, and 42 km. Registrations will be accepted in multiple phases: Super Early Bird (February 19-March 4), Early Bird (March 5-June 30), Standard (July 1-August 27) and Late (August 28-September 30).

Additionally, there will be a short one to two kilometre kids' dash, designed for children aged 5-8. Registration for this category will open on International Children's Day, aiming to promote physical activity among young children and provide them with the opportunity to participate in an international-class running event right here in Việt Nam.

The marathon will also host various exhibitions, community exchanges and artistic performances over the three days from November 7 to 9. These are intended to enrich the experience for athletes and the community, beyond the race itself, showcasing the diverse and culturally iconic elements of the capital which boasts thousand of years of civilisation.

CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Việt Nam, the main sponsor of the race, Nguyễn Thúy Hạnh said: "The first season of the Standard Chartered Hà Nội Heritage Marathon attracted tens of thousands of athletes from 55 countries, affirming that this is not just a sports and entertainment event, but a symbol of solidarity, determination and the historical culture of Hà Nội.

"As the main sponsor, Standard Chartered is committed to continuing our support and transforming the Standard Chartered Hà Nội Heritage Marathon into a premier international event for Việt Nam, aiming to attract numerous athletes from around the globe while promoting the sustainable values and social responsibility that Standard Chartered has upheld for over 120 years in Việt Nam."

The Standard Chartered Hà Nội Heritage Marathon is an official race of Hà Nội City, a member of the Việt Nam Athletics Federation and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). The race features a unique route, certified by AIMS A-class experts, that passes by famous heritage sites and landmarks, including Hoàn Kiếm Lake, the HCM Mausoleum and is raced through the Old Quarter.

For the 2025 season, the organisers aim to enhance the participant experience with a new running route, while continuing to focus on sustainable development, offering improvements to the organisation and expand community-oriented activities, all with a view to establishing Hà Nội as a leading marathon destination in Southeast Asia. VNS