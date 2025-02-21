Thể Công Viettel top V.League 1 after first phase

HÀ NỘI — Thể Công Viettel may not have overwhelmed their opponents, but they have ascended to the top of the V.League 1 2024/25 rankings after a determined first phase.

The team secured a 2-1 victory against Hà Nội Police Club on Wednesday, concluding the first stage of the division with a total of 25 points from 13 matches. Their success comes as a surprise, particularly given their pre-season underdog status compared to teams like Nam Định, Hà Nội Police, Hà Nội FC, and Thanh Hóa.

Initially, coach Nguyễn Đức Thắng’s squad had a shaky start in the V.League 1, accumulating just 12 points from their first eight matches and sitting in sixth place. However, a remarkable turnaround in the second half of the first phase propelled them to the top of the table.

Thể Công were unbeaten in their last five matches, with four victories. During this streak, they defeated SLNA (5-0), Nam Định (1-0), Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (2-1), and Hà Nội Police (2-1), while drawing 1-1 with Đà Nẵng.

Their current standing has been helped by inconsistent performances by their rivals. In the last five matches, teams ranked below Thể Công Viettel -- Nam Định, Thanh Hóa, Hà Nội, and Hà Tĩnh -- have struggled. Notably, Thanh Hóa unexpectedly lost 0-1 to Quảng Nam on February 19, missing a chance to claim the first phase of the championship. Meanwhile, Nam Định have garnered only eight out of a possible 15 points in their recent matches.

With a disciplined playing style and a squad largely composed of self-trained players, Thể Công has emerged as a strong candidate for the championship due to their consistent performance.

"Initially, our goal was to finish in the top three, but now we are ready to compete for the championship," coach Thắng said.

"We are focused and will not allow ourselves to fall behind in the title race. The tournament is only halfway through, and our competitors are also eager for victory. We must continue to improve to vie for the top position."

Thể Công's journey in the second leg begins with an away match against Hà Nội Police at Hàng Đẫy Stadium on February 23, followed by a meeting with Nam Định. These two matches will be crucial for their campaign.

Thắng added: "For Thể Công, each match presents unique challenges with different opponents and objectives. I won’t comment extensively on Hà Nội Police, but they are a quality team.

"Their physical fitness may have waned compared to other teams due to competing in three different tournaments. Nonetheless, they remain strong in both attacking and defensive play."

The two sides will meet again on February 23 for their first games of the second phase. VNS