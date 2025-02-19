Hà Nội FC's new coach aims to elevate Vietnamese football

Football

HÀ NỘI The newly appointed coach of Hà Nội FC, Makoto Teguramori, has expressed his ambition to see more Vietnamese players pursue opportunities abroad in the future.

Hà Nội FC officially appointed coach Teguramori on Monday. The selection of a Japanese coach reflects the club leaders' desire to adopt a modern playing style, similar to the successful tenure of former coach Daiki Iwamasa.

At a recent ceremony, Teguramori, 58, praised the technical foundation of the Hà Nội FC players.

"Although I have not thoroughly researched the team, I have seen the significant contributions of Hà Nội players in the recent ASEAN Cup. While watching some of their recent matches, I observed many players with excellent techniques who play cohesively and align with the plans I aim to implement at the club," he said.

Teguramori also expressed his hope for more Vietnamese players to gain international experience: "Personally, I hope that V.League 1 can attract more Japanese players. Additionally, I hope to see generations of Vietnamese players go abroad, contributing to a strong presence in global football."

The coach is eager to enhance the skills of Vietnamese players both domestically and on the continental stage. Recently, striker Phạm Tuấn Hải revealed his goal of playing abroad this year, aspiring to become a turning point for Vietnamese players to compete confidently in top continental tournaments like those in Japan and South Korea.

Hải's talent has been shown through his performances for the club and the Vietnamese national team in the recent ASEAN Cup 2024. Hà Nội FC are reportedly supportive of the 27-year-old striker's ambition to find a suitable opportunity abroad.

During the launch ceremony, coach Teguramori promised to help Hải improve his skills and provide guidance on potential destinations.

Hà Nội FC's contract with Teguramori extends until the end of the 2024-2025 season, making him the second Japanese coach in the club’s history, following Daiki Iwamasa.

Teguramori previously led the Japanese U23 team and served as an assistant coach for the national team in 2014. He guided the U23 team to victory in the U23 Asia Championship in 2016, securing a spot at that year’s Olympics.

In addition to his coaching experience in J-League 1 and J-League 2, Teguramori has worked in Southeast Asia, managing teams in the Thai League, including BG Pathum United and Chonburi Club.

After disappointing results in V.League 1 and an early exit from the National Cup, Hà Nội FC parted ways with coach Lê Đức Tuấn and appointed Hoàng Văn Phúc as interim manager. Phúc led the team until Hà Nội officially announced coach Teguramori as the new head coach.

"Football is always evolving, and I aim to accumulate knowledge by experiencing various styles," Teguramori said.

"Vietnamese football is developing. I watched a match in V.League 1, and winning this tournament is no easy task. However, we will strive to lift the trophy at the end of the season. Please believe in and support us."

With 20 points after 13 matches, Hà Nội FC remain in contention for the championship, only four points behind leaders Nam Định Club. With their early exit from the National Cup, the team will focus entirely on the national premiere league. VNS