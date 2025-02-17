Vietnamese sharpshooters add bronze to Asian Cup medal collection

Shooting

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have·won a bronze medal at the Asian Rifle/Pistol Cup 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Vietnamese trio Trịnh Thu Vinh, Nguyễn Thùy Dung and Nguyễn Thùy Trang finished third in the women's 25m pistol event at the SAT Shooting Ranges on February 16.

Vinh, who won gold in the mixed pair 10m air pistol and bronze in the women's individual 10m air pistol one day prior, was considered one of the title favourites.

The Paris Olympian finished fifth at the qualification stage and qualified for the finals along with teammate Dung, who placed ninth, while Trang went out of the tournament.

The finals saw both Vietnamese markswomen give remarkable performances for their first shots, but they could not maintain their momentum for the last shots.

Vinh was stopped in fifth place, while Dung came sixth. Neither won an individual medal, but their accumulation of 1,725 points pushed them to third place overall.

South Korea claimed the gold with 1,734 points and Chinese Taipei took the silver with 1,731.

After seven days at the competition, Việt Nam have bagged one gold, one silver and three bronzes.

The athletes will continue with the men's 25m pistol event and 50m rifle three positions (kneeling, prone and standing) in the next few days.

The Asian Cup features nearly 320 competitors in both senior and junior categories and will wrap up on February 22. VNS