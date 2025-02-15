Thật claims silver at 2025 Asian Road Cycling Championships

Cycling

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese cyclist Nguyễn Thị Thật earned a silver medal on February 15 at the 2025 Asian Road Cycling Championships in Phitsanulok, Thailand.

In the women's elite road race event, Thật finished second with a time of 2 hours 43 minutes 5 seconds, just half a bike length behind champion Jutatip Maneephan of Thailand.

Lee Sze Wing of Hong Kong-China claimed third place.

Thật, a Paris Olympian, was one of the title favorites, having previously won three gold medals and one silver. With the support of her three teammates, she maintained a leading position throughout the entire 105.7km stage, which featured more than 80 competitors from 11 teams.

At the 100km mark to the finish, Nguyễn Thị Thật was not in an ideal position for a sprint, unlike Jutatip Maneephan.

However, her strong effort helped her become one of the three leading riders. Thật pedaled vigorously from third place but could not advance to second, and she failed to catch up with Maneephan, who has been one of her arch-rivals in many continental and regional tournaments.

The duo will face each other again in the Tour of Thailand in May, where Maneephan will defend her title. Thật, having lost to the Thai cyclist last year, will aim for the top spot.

Thật is Việt Nam's most accomplished international cyclist. In addition to her three Asian titles, she has won five gold medals and numerous other medals at the SEA Games. She made history last year as the first Vietnamese cyclist to qualify for the Olympics. Currently 31 years old, Thật rides for the Israel-Premier Tech Roland Club of Switzerland. She also competed for the Lotto Soudal Ladies team of Belgium in 2019.

On February 13, Việt Nam secured a silver medal in the men's master 50-54 year-old road race, thanks to Lưu Văn Thành.

After nine days of competition, Vietnamese athletes have won two gold medals, two silver medals, and three bronze medals.

The tournament will end on February 16. VNS