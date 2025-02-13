Politics & Law
Home Sports

Việt Nam take home gold and silver in regional beach handball championships

February 13, 2025 - 20:09
Handball

Việt Nam's team poses for photos after winning the gold in the Southeast Asian Men's and Women's Beach Handball Championships on February 12 in Thailand. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have won one gold and one silver in the Southeast Asian Men's and Women's Indoor Handball Championships on February 12 in Thailand.

The women's team remained undefeated to take the gold.

The SEA Games champions defeated the hosts 45-44 in the last match of the tournament’s women’s category.

Previously, Việt Nam defeated Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines. With a perfect record of four wins, Việt Nam placed on top of the ranking and secured the gold medal.

Meanwhile, the men's team finished second behind the Philippines, while Thailand took the third position.

Last week, Việt Nam claimed one gold and one silver in the indoor handball events, which ended on February 8. —VNS

