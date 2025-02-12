Hendrio Araujo Dasilva inspired by teammate to seek Vietnamese citizenship

HÀ NỘI — Midfielder Hendrio Araujo Dasilva, who plays for Nam Định has expressed his intention to register a unique Vietnamese name when applying for Vietnamese citizenship.

Following the success of Nguyễn Xuân Son and the Vietnamese national team at the ASEAN Cup 2024, Hendrio is considering applying for citizenship.

In January 2026, Hendrio will be eligible to apply for Vietnamese citizenship, and the club is committed to supporting him in this process, aiming for a successful application similar to Son's.

In an interview with Ted Tran TV, Hendrio revealed that he plans to register the Vietnamese name Nguyễn Xuân Hên (Luck). This distinctive name is inspired by his teammate Rafaelson, who adopted the name of Nguyễn Xuân Son (also meaning luck) upon gaining citizenship.

Hendrio hopes to experience similar good fortune as his close friend while representing Nam Định.

Hendrio also said that he began learning Vietnamese two years ago and can now communicate reasonably well with locals. Additionally, he can sing the Vietnamese national anthem, having memorised it in about a week.

Born on May 16, 1994, in Brazil, the 31-year-old star moved to Việt Nam to play football in 2021. Before joining Nam Định in 2023, he played for Bình Định from 2021 to 2022.

In another development, Vietnamese-American left-back Jason Quang Vinh is also applying for Vietnamese citizenship, with the active support of Hà Nội Police. If he completes the necessary procedures required by the authorities, Vinh could receive Vietnamese citizenship next month, in time to participate in the Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers. VNS