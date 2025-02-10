Hà Nam secure first match, Hà Nội take big win at U19 event

Football

HÀ NỘI — Phong Phú Hà Nam are on the right track to defend their title after beating Zantino Vĩnh Phúc 2-0 in the opening match of the National Women's U19 Football Championship on February 9 in Hà Nội.

Vĩnh Phúc showed a strong defence against the favourites for the title, with their efforts paying off for most of the match.

But the young team only withheld Hà Nam's strong attacks until the 71st minute.

Lưu Hoàng Vân scored the first goal, taking advantage of a mistake from Vĩnh Phúc's defenders. Four minutes later, Lê Hồng Yêu made it 2-0 with a straight shot.

In an earlier match, Hà Nội trounced Việt Nam Coal and Minerals 6-0 with a double by Mai Thị Anh Đào, while Trương Thị Hoài Trinh, Hà Thị Uyên, Hà Huyền Mai and Lê Thị Trang scored one each.

The win helped Hà Nội jump to the top of the ranking with a strong goal differential.

In the last match of the day, HCM City disappointed their fans with a 1-1 draw against Thái Nguyên T&T.

Nguyễn Thị Thùy Linh opened the score for HCM City with a penalty in the 18th minute. But Nguyễn Thu Trang made it equal just one minute later.

The next matches will be held on February 12 at the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) Youth Football Training Centre.

The annual tournament, known as the Acecook Cup, features six teams taking part in a two-leg round robin format. This year's competition runs from February 9 to March 11. The winners will walk away with VNĐ100 million.

Matches will be broadcast live on VFF's YouTube channel.

“Acecook Việt Nam is proud to be the main sponsor of the women's U19 championship. This not only demonstrates our long-term commitment to accompanying the development of women's football, but also shows our special attention to the younger generation," said Nguyễn Đức Mẫn, a representative of Acecook Việt Nam.

"We believe that women's football holds great potential, playing an important role in encouraging women to confidently pursue their passion and assert their position in society.

"This tournament is not only a playground for teams but also a great inspiration for the community, especially young people who love sports. I hope that young players will take advantage of this opportunity to show their talent, practice their will and gain experience for a long playing career," he said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Thanh Hà, VFF vice general secretary and head of the organising board, expressed appreciation for the sponsor's contribution, saying that it would be a strong push to develop not only women's football but also national football as a whole.

She encouraged the players to do their best to make the matches competitive and fair for a successful tournament. VNS