Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Russian-Vietnamese midfielder hopes to wear national team jersey

February 10, 2025 - 14:59
Russian-Vietnamese midfielder Viktor Lê dreams of being called up to the national team after obtaining Vietnamese citizenship.
Russian-Vietnamese midfielder Viktor Lê. — Photo BHT

HÀ NỘI — Russian-Vietnamese midfielder Viktor Lê dreams of being called up to the national team after obtaining Vietnamese citizenship.

In a recent interview, Viktor shared: "After a period of waiting patiently, I have finally received my Vietnamese citizenship. I am very happy and excited. What I desire most now is the opportunity to wear the national team’s jersey."

Recent reports suggest that he had been called up to the Vietnamese national team by coach Kim Sang-sik. "Honestly, I am still uncertain about this news. If it is true, I will do my best to perform well," he added.

Born in 2003, the attacking midfielder currently plays for Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh Club in V.League 1. Standing at 1.80m tall, he is recognised for his modern football mindset, speed and skilful technique.

After more than two years of playing football in Việt Nam, Viktor has fulfilled his dream of obtaining Vietnamese citizenship and is eager to contribute to the Vietnamese youth team. At just 22 years old, he is eligible to participate in the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand later this year and the 2026 U23 Asian qualifiers taking place in September next year.

Viktor was born in Russia to a Vietnamese father and previously played for CSKA Moscow II. In early 2023, he returned to Việt Nam to play for Bình Định before joining Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh, where he has made significant progress in his skills.

Thailand has announced that the age limit for men's football at the 33rd SEA Games will be U22 (players born in 2003 and later). This marks the second consecutive year that the Southeast Asian sporting authority has prohibited the use of over-age players, following the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia. VNS

sport football match tournament cup

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Sports

A quest for stability amid coaching changes at Hà Nội FC

Before his departure, Tuấn guided Hà Nội to a respectable fourth place in the V.League 1 standings, amassing 17 points -- just five behind leaders Thanh Hóa. However, given the high standards set by Nghiêm, it’s no surprise that the team continue to seek a new direction.
Sports

Is this a Rash move by Aston Villa?

Once held up as the poster boy of Manchester United, an academy graduate and die-hard United fan, he was tipped for big things when he burst onto the scene having joined the club when he was just seven years old.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom