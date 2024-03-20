Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Sports

Former national midfielder Phạm Thành Lương joins Hà Nội Police coaching staff

March 20, 2024 - 13:46
During his playing career, Lương achieved numerous titles with Hà Nội FC and was part of the Vietnamese team that won the 2008 AFF Cup championship.
Former national midfielder Phạm Thành Lương has joined Hà Nội Police coaching staff. — Photo courtesy of Hà Nội Police

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police football team have welcomed Phạm Thành Lương as the new assistant to coach Kiatisak Senamuang.

Lương, a former national midfielder, will join the coaching staff in time for the start of the second leg of the V.League 1 2023-2024 season.

During his playing career, Lương achieved numerous titles with Hà Nội FC and was part of the Vietnamese team that won the 2008 AFF Cup championship. He also received the Vietnamese Golden Ball award four times.

Prior to joining Hà Nội Police as an assistant coach, Lương led Hòa Bình Club in the first division event.

Under coach Kiatisak, Hà Nội Police have shown signs of decline. After an initial run of four unbeaten matches, the team suffered defeats in their last two matches against Thể Công Viettel in the national premier league and the National Cup.

Currently, Hà Nội Police have accumulated 22 points from 13 matches, placing them seven points behind the league leaders, Nam Định. — VNS

Phạm Thành Lương Hà Nội Police football V.League 1

see also

More on this story

Sports

Be professional!

Clubs such as Hà Nội Police are on the right path to greatness, with investment and a star-studded line-up, but their fans' behaviour does not go well with the image the team is trying to portray.

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom