Former national midfielder Phạm Thành Lương joins Hà Nội Police coaching staff

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police football team have welcomed Phạm Thành Lương as the new assistant to coach Kiatisak Senamuang.

Lương, a former national midfielder, will join the coaching staff in time for the start of the second leg of the V.League 1 2023-2024 season.

During his playing career, Lương achieved numerous titles with Hà Nội FC and was part of the Vietnamese team that won the 2008 AFF Cup championship. He also received the Vietnamese Golden Ball award four times.

Prior to joining Hà Nội Police as an assistant coach, Lương led Hòa Bình Club in the first division event.

Under coach Kiatisak, Hà Nội Police have shown signs of decline. After an initial run of four unbeaten matches, the team suffered defeats in their last two matches against Thể Công Viettel in the national premier league and the National Cup.

Currently, Hà Nội Police have accumulated 22 points from 13 matches, placing them seven points behind the league leaders, Nam Định. — VNS