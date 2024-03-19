Players bring home trophies of Home Decor tennis tournament

Tennis

BÌNH THUẬN — The 15th Home Decor Tennis Tournament of the Southern, Central and Highland Regions has closed in Phan Thiết City, Bình Thuận Province.

Over the two-day event, competitive matches among nearly 300 athletes entertained big crowds of supporters.

Phạm Văn Tuân and Trương Anh Phi won the men's doubles, 1,350 points level; Bùi Phát Hưởng and Nguyễn Trọng Diên topped the men's doubles, 1,270 points level; Lê Huy Cường and Đặng Tú Anh took the mixed doubles, 1,250 points level; and Nguyễn Tiến Dũng and Trần Minh Hải were champions of the men's doubles over-55 years old.

Speaking at the closing ceremony Việt Nam Tennis Federation Vice President and General Secretary Nguyễn Hồng Sơn highly appreciated the success of the tournament in terms of organisation, expertise and logistics.

He awarded a VTF's certificate of merit to recognise the achievement of the organising committee and the positive contribution of the Association of the Southern, Central and Highland Regions in the development of the national tennis movement.

He said VTF would organise more amateur tournaments in many different sports in the future, to improve health and sportsmanship and enhance the development of business connections and investment between manufacturers, distributors and agents in Việt Nam.

The tournament was one of the activities to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the liberation of the South and unification of the country (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2024), and the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the VTF (May 27, 1989 - May 27, 2024).

At the award night, the organisers presented part of the cash collected from competition fees to the local Fund for the Poor. — VNS