Linh aims for Olympic qualification at Yonex Swiss Open

Badminton

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Thùy Linh, Việt Nam's top female badminton player, is gearing up for one of the most significant tournaments on the HSBC World Tour circuit - the Yonex Swiss Open.

Her primary objective is to secure crucial qualifying points for the Paris Olympics.

The event, which scheduled to take place in Basel from March 19 to 24, will have a prize pool of US $210,000. It will also offer valuable qualifying points for the Paris Olympics, which will be held at the end of July.

Linh expressed her aspirations for the tournament, added: "My aim is to reach at least the quarter-finals, or even further, perhaps the semi-finals."

Although her ranking position is relatively secure, Linh emphasised that she remains focused and sets specific goals for each tournament, aiming to succeed in every match and accumulate as many points as possible.

Currently ranked 18th in the world, Linh faces formidable opponents in Switzerland, including Gregoria Mariska Tunjung (seeded No 2) and Pornpawee Chochuwong (seeded No 8).

“At the event, my competition branch is predicted to have many difficulties, but with the spirit of competing for the national flag, I will try my best to try to achieve results,” Linh said.

Linh finished as the runner-up in the 2024 German Open, earning 5,950 points in the world rankings. She hopes that her performance in the Swiss Open, as well as her subsequent tournaments in Spain, will contribute to her dream of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Having had the privilege of participating in the Tokyo Olympics, Linh eagerly anticipates competing in another prestigious event like the upcoming sporting extravaganza in Paris.

She said: "Given my current ranking of 18th, a ticket to the Paris Olympics is within reach. Therefore, I am highly motivated and determined to earn more points through tournaments to secure my place at the Paris Olympics." VNS