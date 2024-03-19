Việt Nam head to Indonesia for crucial World Cup qualifier

Football

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese national team departed for Indonesia on Tuesday to prepare for their match on March 21 in the second qualifying round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Asia.

Coach Philippe Troussier has finalised the squad, reducing it to 28 players. While the Vietnamese team face immense pressure during this away trip, their confidence and determination are equally high.

Coach Troussier's objective, as assigned by the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF), is to guide Việt Nam into the third qualifying round of the 2026 World Cup in Asia. The match against Indonesia on March 21, as well as the subsequent second game against the same opponent on March 26 at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hà Nội, will determine the Vietnamese team's chances.

With three points from their first two matches, Việt Nam currently sit in second place in Group F, while Indonesia, with one point, occupy the bottom spot. The Vietnamese team hold the advantage at present and can proactively apply their tactics to defeat Indonesia.

"Winning also means realising the goal of progressing further in the Asian event. However, our desired achievement is not easily attained. The players are true warriors, giving their utmost effort every day, proving themselves in every training session, not just aiming for victory, but also focusing on how to achieve it," Troussier said.

The Vietnamese players have mentally prepared themselves for the challenge at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium. Despite the difficulties, all players are united in their determination to overcome their opponents. Confidence is crucial at this stage, and the players are performing admirably.

Defender Phạm Xuân Mạnh said: "The entire team are in high spirits and maintaining a strong focus during training sessions to fulfil our objectives.

"The coaching staff is well-informed about the fact that Indonesia have many naturalised players. We will analyse the playing style of both the new and established naturalised Indonesian players.

"We will hold meetings, learn from our past encounters with Indonesia at the Asian Cup, and make the best possible preparations for the upcoming matches. We aim to address any deficiencies and improve our performance."

To boost the spirit of the Vietnamese team before their departure for Indonesia, Hoàng Đạo Cương, deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said: "The Vietnamese team have set clear targets to strive for, namely securing at least four points in the upcoming two matches against Indonesia. This is a realistic goal. Our previous performances serve as a foundation for us to have confidence in the upcoming matches.

"Although some players are injured, key players have returned. While the trip to the Indonesian team's stadium poses significant challenges, we hope that the players will display their utmost spirit, maintain clarity of mind, and follow the tactics to gain an advantage, leading up to the second match in Hà Nội."

VFF President Trần Quốc Tuấn added: "On the field, the entire team need to devise competitive plans and collectively overcome pressure. However, the pressure is not solely on the Vietnamese team. If we execute our tactics effectively, it will also affect the opponents psychologically.

"Each match possesses unique characteristics, and the coaching staff must attend to the minutest details during preparation. I believe that, with their experience and bravery, the players will perform well and implement the tactics proposed by the coaching board."

Upon their arrival in Indonesia yesterday, the Việt Nam team will have two training sessions to complete their final preparations for the match. — VNS