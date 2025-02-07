Hà Nội Police earn perfect record, will meet Makassar in Shopee Cup semis

Football

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police FC set a record at the inaugural ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup with a maximum 15 points from five matches in the group stage, which wrapped up on February 6.

The Vietnamese side defeated Borneo FC Samarinda 3-2 in their final Group B fixture at Hàng Đẫy Stadium in Hà Nội. They are the only team in the tournament to secure a perfect record.

Borneo's Habibi Jusuf had scored in the closing stages of the first half to cancel out Lê Văn Đô’s opener for the hosts. Nguyễn Đình Bắc then pulled the Vietnamese side ahead again, only for Gavin Kwan to restore parity with four minutes left on the clock.

However, Leo Artur scored the winning goal for the Police from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time as the V.League 1 side finished at the top with five wins from as many matches, while Borneo exited after finishing fourth with six points.

The Police will next face another Indonesian side in the semi-finals, Group A runners-up PSM Makassar, next month, while Buriram United and BG Pathum United clash in an all-Thai contest in the other last-four tie.

“I am pleased with the players' performance in today's match. The Police are a good team with quality players, and have great development potential," said coach Alexandré 'Mano' Pölking.

"We are home to young players and experienced players who are core members of the national team.

"We've qualified for the semi-finals and will play PSM Makassar. We have to prepare well for these matches as the Indonesian team is really strong."

On the other side, coach Joaquin Gomez of Borneo said he was proud of his team although they did not go further in the tournament.

He said it was an unexpected result, but his players tried hard until the last minute. Borneo were up against a strong team, with a good coach and good players, he noted, adding that the Police scored first and created many difficulties for his side.

The defeat prevented Borneo from moving forward in the Shopee Cup, but it was a good experience for the hard-working team. — VNS