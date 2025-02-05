SEA Games 2025’s logo and mascot revealed

HÀ NỘI — The 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games' official logo and mascots have been released with about ten months to go the biggest regional sporting competition.

The images were created by Thiranop Wangsilpakun of TNOP Design, following a contest by the Thailand Creative Culture Agency, in partnership with the Sports Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Under the theme 'Play by the Rules' the design merges the precision of sports field lines with traditional Thai patterns, symbolising respect, discipline and creativity within defined boundaries.

The ministry says the logo and visual identity reflect the essence of sports and endeavour, while celebrating the country's cultural heritage.

Accompanying the logo are colourful mascots called 'The Sans', inspired by geometric shapes derived from Thai motifs. Their vibrant colours, green, blue, pink, yellow and red, represent individuality, unity and cultural diversity, seamlessly blending tradition with modernity.

"Thailand is ready to redefine the SEA Games with a world-class event that unites nations and seamlessly blends tradition with a global perspective," TNOP Design said.

Meantime details about the Games, including which competitions will be held and which medals will be awarded, have also been released.

Chief Operations Officer of the South East Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) Office, Dato’ Seri Chaiyapak Siriwat gave out details on the sports, disciplines and events for the upcoming 33rd SEA Games in a letter to the member National Olympic Committees of the SEA Games Federation.

"In follow-up to the SEAGF joint (hybrid) meeting held on December 21, 2024, please find attached the final list of 50 medal sports with 574 events, plus three demonstration sports with 12 events," he wrote.

"Thank you for your support and cooperation as we all work together for the success of the 33rd SEA Games Thailand 2025," added Chaiyapak, who also serves as SEAGF Vice President.

The event will feature a diverse range of sports, including swimming and other aquatic disciplines, athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, rowing, canoeing, cycling and fencing. Also included are football, futsal, golf, gymnastics, judo, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo and tennis. Additionally, weightlifting, boxing, esports, karate and chess will be part of the competition.

Alongside these, there will be three demonstration sports: flying disc, tug-of-war and air sports. Several of these sports are also core disciplines in the Asian Games and Olympic programmes.

The 33rd SEA Games will take place from December 9-20 across Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla.

In the previous competition in 2023 in Cambodia, Việt Nam topped the medal tally with 136 golds, followed by Thailand with 108 golds and Indonesia with 87 golds. VNS