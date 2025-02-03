Coach Kim Sang-sik to renew squad for match against Laos

Football

HÀ NỘI — Following their victory in the ASEAN Cup, the Vietnamese national team's primary focus in 2025 will be the final qualifying round for the 2027 Asian Cup. Coach Kim Sang-sik and his team are in a favourable position, with the opening match scheduled at home in Gò Đậu Stadium, Bình Dương Province, against a 'tough' opponent, Laos.

According to their plan, the Vietnamese team will gather in mid-March, with a friendly match against Myanmar on March 20 before facing Laos on March 25.

In this training session, coach Kim will be without Đoàn Văn Hậu, who is still recovering from an injury. Additionally, Nguyễn Xuân Son, out of action for nine months, will also be absent. Defender Hồ Tấn Tài, who recently won the ASEAN Cup with the team, will also miss the next training session due to a torn knee ligament.

Striker Nguyễn Văn Toàn and goalkeeper Nguyễn Đình Triệu are also uncertain to join the squad. While their injuries are not severe, they will require time for treatment and monitoring.

With at least four key players unavailable for the match against Laos, coach Kim remains untroubled, as this match provides an opportunity to test several new faces.

New factors

One player of interest for coach Kim is Nguyễn Công Phượng.

The striker, born in 1995, missed the ASEAN Cup due to a lack of form, but he could feature in the upcoming match against Laos.

Playing in the first division for Bình Phước, Phượng has scored six goals across competitions, demonstrating his effort and determination to return to the national team. Compared to Đinh Thanh Bình’s lackluster performance in the ASEAN Cup, Phượng is viewed more favoUrably.

While Phượng is a 'new but familiar' face, Jason Quang Vinh will be a completely new addition if called up by Kim. According to the Hà Nội Police Club, Vinh is set to successfully naturalise shortly and is ready to don the national team jersey. Experts consider Vinh the best left-back in V.League 1, which addresses Kim's concerns about the left flank, where he has been less than satisfied with Khuất Văn Khang and Văn Vĩ.

In addition to these two players, Đặng Văn Lâm, Hùng Dũng and Quế Ngọc Hải may return to the squad. However, Coach Kim is particularly interested in exploring new talent from V.League 1. This has prompted him to shorten his vacation in South Korea to return to Việt Nam and scout players across the nation.

With Laos being a less formidable opponent, the upcoming match presents an opportunity for coach Kim to experiment with the line up. It is likely that at least one-third of the squad will feature players who have rarely or never played for the national team, including young talents from the U22 group preparing for the 33rd SEA Games later this year. VNS