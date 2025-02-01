Top cyclists to race at Tour of Thailand in March

Cycling
|Quàng Văn Cường and five teamates will take part in the 2025 Tour of Thailand, a test for the 33rd SEA Games in March. — Photo hcmcpv.org.vn
HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's strongest cyclists will compete at the 2025 Tour of Thailand in March.
The national coaches have registered six athletes in the annual event for men's category.
They are former SEA Games champion Quàng Văn Cường, Nguyễn Tuấn Vũ, Nguyễn Văn Dương, Nguyễn Văn Hướng, Đặng Văn Bảo Anh and young talented Phạm Lê Xuân Lộc.
As one of prestigious international tournaments in the region, Tour of Thailand regularly features elite cyclists of Asia and it is considered a good opportunity for the Vietnamese competitors to improve their ability ahead of the 33rd SEA Games.
The female event will feature members of Biwase Bình Dương Club.
|Jutatip Maneephan of the Thailand wins last year's event with Nguyễn Thị Thật (right) in second place. — Photo tourofthailand.in.th
Last year, the club's and national best cyclist Nguyễn Thị Thật lost her position in the very last seconds and had to make do with a silver medal. This year, she will be back with top place her target.
The six-stage event will begin on March 24 and wrap up on March 29. — VNS