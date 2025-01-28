HAGL Club re-signs Brazilian striker Washington Brandao

GIA LAI — Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) Club have officially re-signed striker Washington Brandao for the V.League 1 2024-2025 season.

Brandao previously played for HAGL from 2021 to 2023, during which he scored three goals in the 2021 season, two goals in 2022, and two goals in 2023. He also netted a goal in a 1-0 victory over Sydney FC (Australia) in the AFC Champions League 2022 group stage at Thống Nhất Stadium.

After leaving HAGL, Brandao joined Abahani Limited Dhaka (Bangladesh) and later Kaelantan Darul Naim (Malaysia), where he scored four goals in the 2023-2024 Bangladesh National Championship, and one goal in the 2024-2025 Malaysia National Championship.

With his return to HAGL, Brandao is expected to make an immediate impact, as he is already familiar with his teammates which should make it easy for him to fuse back into the team.

HAGL bosses and coaching staff have high ambitions that he will help the mountain town team compete successfully once again.

Vũ Tiến Thành, Technical Director of HAGL Club, said: "When we heard the news of Brandao's return, all the coaches and players were supportive. I hope he will quickly adapt to the team's playing style and contribute significantly to our games."

Previously, the club parted ways with the Brazilian striker, Jeferson Elias, who failed to score a single goal in seven appearances during the 2024-2025 V.League 1 season. OVIETNAM/VNS