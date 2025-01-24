Việt Nam face strong rivals at Asian Cup for U17s

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam face a tough battle at the AFC U17 Asian Cup after a draw conducted on January 23 at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur.

The 16 teams, divided into four groups, will not only be bidding for the coveted trophy but also for the eight spots at the FIFA U17 World Cup 2025 – the first edition of the newly expanded 48-team annual tournament.

Việt Nam are in Group B along with defending champions Japan, three-time semi-finalists Australia and the powerful United Arab Emirates.

Hosts Saudi Arabia, seeking a third title, will face Uzbekistan, Thailand and China in Group A with the top two sides to advance to the quarter-finals.

South Korea will square off against Yemen, Afghanistan and Indonesia in Group C.

Top seeds Iran can expect stiff resistance from Tajikistan, Oman and North Korea in Group D.

The tournament will be held on April 3-20 with the full schedule being released later.

Eight teams which qualify for the quarter-finals will take the 2025 World Cup places. VNS