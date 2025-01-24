Freestyle footballer Phúc invited to perform in Spanish La Liga

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's best freestyle footballer, Đỗ Kim Phúc, has been invited to perform in three matches during the Spanish La Liga tournament.

The event is posted in the tournament's official fanpage and was confirmed by the athlete on his Facebook account.

La Liga posted in Vietnamese: "We cordially invite Đỗ Kim Phúc to perform at Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad in 3 official matches of La Liga 2025. Vietnamese fans, let's cheer for the pride of Việt Nam to perform successfully in front of tens of thousands of Spanish supporters this Tết holiday!"

Phúc, former Asian champion and 2023 world championship top four, has become the first player from Việt Nam to perform at the Olímpic Lluís Companys stadium, the new home of Barcelona FC since 2023.

He will also show off his amazing skills at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium and the Reale Arena of Real Sociedad.

It will be his second performance in La Liga after he successfully won audiences' hearts in a show organised in a match between Alaves and Atletico Madrid last April.

His Vietnamese culture-imbued performance drew about 200 million views across all media platforms, and is attributed as the main reason for his second invitation to Spain.

“I am very honoured and proud to be invited by La Liga to perform. This is a great opportunity to introduce Vietnamese talent and images to Spanish audiences and the whole world,” Phúc said.

"I am ready and thank La Liga for this great invitation!"

The first performance will be held at the fanzone prior to the match between Atletico Madrid and Villareal on January 26. The second show will take place during the break in the game between Barcelona and Alaves on February 2, while the last is in the interval of the match between Real Sociedad and Espanyol on February 9, all in local time.

Phúc, 35, is the most famous freestyle footballer in Việt Nam. In addition to his own Asian title and world recognition, he also trained his team to take the world championship silver in 2022 and WFFA NextGen World Championship gold in 2024.

Phúc is also an influencer on social networks, owning a Tiktok channel with nearly four million followers, a YouTube channel with 2.6 million followers and a Facebook page with 2.1 million likes. — VNS