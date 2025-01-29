Bình Dương to host international cycling events

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Bình Dương is becoming the focal point of the Asian women's cycling scene by hosting the International Women's Cycling Race Biwase Tour of Việt Nam (TOV) in 2025 and the 15th International Biwase Women's Cycling Race in Bình Dương.

The International Women's Cycling Race Biwase Tour of Việt Nam 2025 will officially begin on March 7, taking place across the provinces of Bình Dương, Bình Phước, Đồng Nai and Lâm Đồng. This marks the first time a women's cycling race in Việt Nam is included in the Union Cycliste Internationale, UCI system.

With 15 teams from various countries such as South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, female athletes will face five challenging stages covering a total distance of over 555km, conquering four high mountain passes, Chuối, Bảo Lộc, Prenn and the Dran Pass. The race promises exciting and dramatic competitions, contributing to elevating women's cycling in Việt Nam on the international stage.

Immediately after the TOV concludes, the 15th expanded International Biwase Race for the Biwase Cup will take place, providing an opportunity for domestic and international teams to continue competing and improving their skills.

With seven stages and a total distance of over 800km, the race starts in Đà Lạt City, Lâm Đồng Province, and ends in Thủ Dầu Một City, Bình Dương Province, where riders will conquer eight mountain passes including Rù Rì, Rọ Tượng, Lương Sơn, Cù Hinh, Vĩnh Hy 1, 2, 3, and Khương Hải.

With careful preparation and with a large-scale organisation behind it, the two international women's cycling races in 2025 are expected to be memorable sporting events, helping integrate Vietnamese women's cycling into the international community. VNS