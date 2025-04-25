V.League 1 showdown set to shake up rankings

Football

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese football fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating a shake-up at the top of the V.League 1 rankings with two thrilling matches loom at Thiên Trường and Hàng Đẫy stadiums.

The race for the 2024/25 V.League 1 championship is heating up, with the top teams closing the gap and surprises lurking around every corner.

Currently, Nam Định hold the lead with 36 points, but the pressure is mounting for coach Vũ Hồng Việt of Nam Định as Hà Nội FC trail just two points behind. With the matches promising excitement and drama, fans are poised to witness a potential change in leadership.

Last weekend, Hà Nội FC showed their formidable form, demolishing Bình Dương 3-0. This decisive victory not only secured their second place but also sent a clear message to Nam Định in the battle for the V.League 1 crown. In stark contrast, Nam Định faced disappointment, settling for a goalless draw against bottom-placed Đà Nẵng.

The contrasting fortunes of these teams have intensified the championship race.

Nam Định lead with 36 points and a goal difference of +18, while Hà Nội FC closely follow with 34 points and a goal difference of +15. With such a slender margin, a loss for Nam Định coupled with a win for Hà Nội in the next match could dramatically alter the standings.

On Saturday, Nam Định will host Bình Dương, a team struggling and currently on a four-match winless streak. While this appears to be a golden opportunity for Nam Định to solidify their lead, the weight of expectations and recent pressure from two consecutive draws could make this match far from straightforward.

All eyes will then turn to Hàng Đẫy Stadium on Sunday, where Hà Nội enter the match with a psychological edge, by already knowing the outcome of their rivals' game. If Nam Định falter, coach Teguramori Makoto and his team could seize the chance to leapfrog into the top position. This presents a significant advantage for Hà Nội, particularly as they ride a wave of momentum with an unbeaten streak of four wins and two draws since Makoto took charge. They will face Quảng Nam, a team known for their inconsistencies and struggles on the road.

A pivotal moment ahead

As the V.League 1 2024/25 enters this decisive phase, every match is a potential turning point, either a step towards glory or a setback in the championship chase. Beyond the title race, the battles for the top three and relegation are equally fierce.

The race for the top three is particularly thrilling, with Thanh Hóa, Thể Công Viettel, Hà Nội Police and Hà Tĩnh all within a tantalising one to two points of each other. Thanh Hóa (30 points) currently hold third place, edging out Thể Công Viettel (30 points) on goal difference, while Hà Nội Police (29 points) and Hà Tĩnh (28 points) are hot on their heels.

However, Hà Nội Police will sit out in the next match, due to a postponement, providing an opening for the other three teams to surge ahead.

The match between Hà Nội Police and Bình Định is expected in early June in order for the police team to have the best preparation when facing PSM Makassar of Indonesia in the Southeast Asian Cup C1 - Shopee Cup 2024-2025 at the end of this month. So Thanh Hóa will aim for a victory against Đà Nẵng to solidify their top-three position, while Thể Công Viettel are looking for a win against SLNA, who are just three points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Hà Tĩnh face a challenging encounter with HCM City, who recently held out against top contenders Nam Định and Hà Nội Police. The relegation battle is equally gripping, as Đà Nẵng (11 points), Bình Định (16 points), and SLNA (19 points) find themselves at the bottom. A surprising win for SLNA against Thể Công Viettel or for Đà Nẵng could shake things up, potentially dragging teams like Quảng Nam into the danger zone.

As the drama unfolds, fans can expect nothing less than an exhilarating weekend of football. — VNS