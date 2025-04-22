Politics & Law
Home Sports

Phú Yên welcomes AVC Women's Beach Tour 

April 22, 2025 - 11:45
The Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women's Beach Tour Open -- Cloud Gate Cup 2025 will be held in Phú Yên Province April 25-28.

Beach volleyball 

Vietnamese players compete in the national championship in 2025. The national team will take part in the AVC Women's Beach Tour Open this week in Phú Yên Province. Photo baophuyen.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Women's Beach Tour Open -- Cloud Gate Cup 2025 will be held in Phú Yên Province, April 25-28.

It is the first major international tournament organised in the province, which has carried out extensive preparations and is ready to welcome the athletes from across the globe, according to Lê Hoàng Phú, deputy director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The tournament features 22 teams from ten countries and regions including Australia, Hong Kong (China), Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Malaysia and Japan. As the hosts, Việt Nam will have four teams taking part, who will also be testing themselves ahead of the 33rd SEA Games later this year.

"This sports tournament is also an opportunity to promote and introduce Phú Yên to international friends, especially the beauty of our beach, a place with great potential to organise regional and continental volleyball tournaments," said Phú.

VTVcab will broadcast live all the matches, linking up to the websites of the Việt Nam Volleyball Federation, AVC and International Volleyball Federation, allowing audiences at home and abroad to watch the tournament. VNS

 

