Njogu sets marathon record, Lệ runs fastest in career at Volvo All-star event

HÀ NỘI — Kenedy Njogu set a new record in his first full marathon race in Việt Nam on April 20, finishing first in the men’s 42km category at the VnExpress Marathon Volvo All-Star 2025.

Njogu completed the race in 2 hours 16 minutes and 52 seconds — the fastest marathon time recorded in Việt Nam.

He finished ahead of several strong contenders, including national champion and record holder Hoàng Nguyên Thanh, former SEA Games winner Nguyễn Văn Lai, and compatriot Edwin Kiptoo, who has previously won multiple races in Việt Nam.

“I believe I could have run faster, but it was very hot today, so I think this result is acceptable,” Njogu said.

The VnExpress Marathon Volvo All-Star 2025 took place at the Hòa Lạc Hi-tech Park in Thạch Thất District, attracting around 2,000 qualified runners in the 21km and 42km distances. All participants were required to meet performance standards set by the organisers.

Njogu took the lead early and maintained his position for most of the race. Nguyễn Văn Lai came second, finishing nearly 10 minutes later, while Kiptoo recorded a time of 2:35:47 — slower than his previous races in Việt Nam.

In the women’s race, Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ finished first with a personal best of 2:44:45, more than two minutes faster than her previous record.

National runner Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa kept pace with Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ for the first half of the women’s marathon but was eventually left behind, finishing second with a gap of nine minutes. Bùi Thị Thu Hà came third, clocking 2:53:47.

In the 21km category, SEA Games champions Nguyễn Trung Cường and Nguyễn Thị Oanh dominated their races without challenge. Both broke away early and maintained a strong pace to secure comfortable wins.

Cường finished in 1:07:59, ahead of Dương Minh Hùng and Hoàng Việt Vĩ Ly. Oanh, a familiar name in the local marathon scene and current national record holder in both 21km and 42km, crossed the finish line in 1:18:28 — more than four minutes ahead of runner-up Hoàng Thị Ngọc Anh (1:22:21). Doãn Oanh secured third place with a time of 1:23:20.

A total of VNĐ700 million (approximately US$27,000), the highest prize money ever awarded at a marathon in Việt Nam, was distributed among the winners. The full marathon champions each received VNĐ100 million.

The race route was officially measured and certified by the Việt Nam Athletics Federation, meaning athletes’ results are eligible for submission to the Abbott World Marathon Majors Wanda Age Group system, which can lead to qualification for the World Championships in 2026.

“This money will be used to rebuild our house back home,” said men’s winner Kenedy Njogu, who lives with his parents and extended family in central Kenya.

His siblings also share the small and old house with them.

"The current house is a bit cramped. I want to have a better living space for the whole family, especially for my parents and daughter," he said. VNS