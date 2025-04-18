IRONMAN Việt Nam returns for tenth anniversary

Ironman

ĐÀ NẴNG — The 10th-anniversary of IRONMAN in the country will be celebrated with the return of 2025 IRONMAN 70.3 Việt Nam, the region’s largest multi-sports festival, on May 9 -11 in Đà Nẵng City.

This year’s theme, 'A Decade of Triumph – Where Every Finish Line is a New Beginning' marks ten years of the sport's growth, inspiring future athletes and highlighting Việt Nam as a premier endurance sports destination.

Organised by Sunrise Events Vietnam (SEV) and the city's People's Committee and Department of Culture and Sports, this year’s event celebrates a significant milestone in Vietnam's sports history.

“The partnership between Đà Nẵng and the IRONMAN 70.3 Việt Nam organisers has been crucial in boosting the city's tourism and overall image," said the deputy director of the Department of Culture and Sports, Nguyễn Trọng Thao.

"This event has elevated Đà Nẵng's international profile as a premier sports tourism destination. It has also delivered significant economic benefits to local services, food and hospitality businesses.

"The marked rise in athlete participation, especially among Vietnamese athletes, underscores this event's considerable impact. We are committed to nurturing this legacy by embracing world-class events that enhance Đà Nẵng's vibrancy and highlight the beauty and dynamism of our city to a global audience,” he said.

The 2025 IRONMAN 70.3 Việt Nam, combining a 1.9km swim, 90km of cycling, and a run of 21.1km, will also allow competitors to compete for 30 qualifying slots for the IRONMAN Championship in Marbella, Spain.

As a true multi-sport festival, the IRONMAN 70.3 Việt Nam will also feature the SUNRISE SPRINT Việt Nam, a shorter-distance triathlon comprising a race of 750m swim, 20km cycling and 5km run.

This event is designed especially for new participants, offering them an opportunity to test their abilities or to prepare for more demanding distances.

The IRONKIDS Việt Nam races will also return, incorporating aquathlon and triathlon events for children aged five to fifteen years.

Additionally, the Newborns Việt Nam Run Out Charity Fun Run will also be held to raise awareness and funds for newborns requiring critical medical assistance.

"A decade ago, we brought IRONMAN to Việt Nam with the belief that endurance sports could unlock untapped potential, not just for athletes but for the nation itself," said Bằng Trịnh, co-founder of SEV.

"As we celebrate the 10th year in Việt Nam, we see the same resilience, ambition and growth that define this event reflected in Việt Nam’s trajectory.

"I firmly believe that Việt Nam has the capability to rise as a top 20 global economy in the next two decades, and platforms like IRONMAN play a role in that journey -- fuelling a culture of perseverance, excellence and global connection.”

From its inaugural year in 2015, when 1,012 athletes embraced the challenge, the event has witnessed extraordinary growth in participation, with a remarkable 2,800 athletes competing in 2024.

This dramatic increase is a testament to the event's growing appeal, the increasing accessibility of triathlon, and the passionate community it has fostered.

This growth underscores Việt Nam's emergence as a premier destination for endurance sports, attracting local and international athletes from diverse backgrounds and at all skill levels. VNS