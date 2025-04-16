Vietnamese trio makes ASEAN All-Stars against Man United in May

Football

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese trio Nguyễn Hoàng Đức and Nguyễn Quang Hải and Đỗ Duy Mạnh are selected to make the ASEAN All-Stars team which will play Manchester United FC next month in Malaysia.

The Việt Nam Football Federation reported that these players named by the regional federation to take part in the May 28 event which is part of the Maybank Challenge Cup to raise fund for Al-Sultan Abdullah (YASA), a charity organisation in the home country. The match is also an activity of MU's Asia Summer Tour in 2025.

According to AFF, the Vietnamese were chosen based on their outstanding form, professionalism, and impressive fighting spirit in recent competitions.

Midfielder Đức is a standout in midfield with his ability to control the game and creative passes. Midfielder Hải approves his class with technical skills and extensive international experience. Meanwhile, captain Mạnh shows his leadership role in defence, with solid and enthusiastic play.

Earlier, AFF appointed Kim Sang-sik, Việt Nam's head coach, will take charge of the team playing at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The full list which is picked from all 12 regional federations, reflecting the diversity and collective strength of Southeast Asian football, will be announced soon.

"This is more than just a football match – it is a celebration of leadership, regional pride, and unity through sport," wrote AFF in its website.

Coach Kim’s leadership is built on integrity, discipline, and vision. After guiding Việt Nam to an undefeated campaign and championship title at the 2024 ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup, his appointment to lead the ASEAN All-Stars Team is a clear reflection of his excellence and the deep trust he has earned across the footballing community.

“It’s an honour to lead the best players from across ASEAN in a match of this magnitude,” said Kim.

“We are not just representing our nations – we are showing the world the pride, spirit, and strength of our region.”

In what will be Manchester United’s first appearance in Malaysia in 16 years, the event is expected to draw tens of thousands of fans, bring together diverse cultures, and highlight the growing passion and progress of football in the ASEAN region. — VNS