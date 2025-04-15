Saigon Heat.EXE Claim Fourth Consecutive Title at 3x3.EXE Premier Vietnam 2025

HCM CITY — Saigon Heat.EXE once again showcased their dominance at the 3x3.EXE Premier Vietnam 2025, emerging as the undisputed champions of the fourth stage on April 13.

The defending champions continued their winning streak, culminating in a commanding 21-10 victory over Saigonect Minakami.EXE in the final. With swift ball movement and calculated offensive plays, Saigon Heat.EXE capitalised on their physical advantage to dismantle their rivals in just over seven minutes of play.

Christopher Blake, who dazzled fans with his refined technique and clutch plays throughout the day, was named Most Valuable Player (MVP), playing a crucial role in guiding his team to glory.

Earlier in the group stage, Saigon Heat.EXE overcame Saigonect Minakami.EXE 21-15, before dispatching HBA.EXE 21-17 in a tightly contested match that secured their top spot in Group B.

In the semi-finals, the Heat faced Uncle Drew Manila.EXE from the Philippines. Despite an early scare as James Milton dominated the paint, Saigon Heat.EXE rallied behind MVP of stage three Marcus Hammond. His tenacity on both ends of the court, coupled with Milton’s fatigue, helped the Vietnamese side secure a 21-15 win and a ticket to the final.

Meanwhile, Saigonect Minakami.EXE battled their way to the final with an electrifying 18-16 semi-final win over Kuala Lumpur Rising Star.EXE. Rising star Ren Morita, just 19 years old, stole the spotlight with a decisive two-pointer in the dying seconds, breaking a tense deadlock.

Earlier in the day, Hochiminh City Wings.EXE continued to struggle with roster depth, suffering back-to-back defeats against Kuala Lumpur and Uncle Drew Manila, and exiting early despite a late reinforcement from Nguyễn Hoàng Nghi.

Kuala Lumpur Rising Star.EXE impressed in Group A, topping the group after a strategic 21-18 win against Uncle Drew Manila, fuelled by the dynamism of Zhen Yang Chong and Lee Jia Jun.

Despite the spirited efforts of other teams, the day belonged to Saigon Heat.EXE, who have now secured four consecutive stage victories. With MVP Christopher Blake in peak form, the Heat remain their unbeaten record. — VNS