Saigon Heat.EXE win second straight leg of 3x3.EXE Premier Vietnam 2025

HCM CITY — Saigon Heat.EXE continued their dominance at the 3x3.EXE Premier Vietnam 2025 by winning the second leg on April 10, once again showcasing their strength and consistency on the court.

Led by MVP Nguyễn Huỳnh Phú Vinh, the defending champions bounced back after a tough group stage defeat to Uncle Drew Manila.EXE. In the semi-finals, Saigon Heat.EXE dismantled Group A leaders Saigonect Minakami.EXE 21-11, thanks to a stellar display from Võ Kim Bản, who hit three key long-range shots to shift momentum.

In the final, they faced Kuala Lumpur Rising Star.EXE – the surprise package of the day after upsetting Uncle Drew Manila in the other semi-final. Despite a balanced start, Saigon Heat.EXE pulled away in the latter half of the game. Davon Dillard’s explosive offence and Phú Vinh’s dominant inside presence overwhelmed the Malaysian side, sealing a 21-13 victory.

On the second day of the tournament, Saigonect Minakami.EXE impressed early with back-to-back wins in Group A, while Uncle Drew Manila.EXE topped Group B after a last-second thriller against Hochiminh City Wings.EXE. However, both teams fell short in the knockout round.

HBA.EXE and Hochiminh City Wings.EXE, despite roster changes, were unable to progress past the group stage.

With two consecutive leg wins, Saigon Heat.EXE have firmly established themselves as the team to beat in this year’s competition. — VNS