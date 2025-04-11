LION Championship in both traditional and new formats

Mixed martial arts

HÀ NỘI — The nation's fiercest mixed martial artists will fight for glory through thrilling matches of the LION Championship 2025, which will begin tomorrow in Hà Nội.

As Việt Nam's largest MMA series, managed by the Việt Nam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) and Việt Nam Mixed Martial Arts Joint Stock Company (VIMMA), the LC is always the most highly anticipated tournament of the year.

In this fourth season, the first event (LC21) features eight matches across a traditional format, while also introducing some new styles of fighting for fans at the Tây Hồ Gymnasium.

The main card will be a clash between young talent Lê Huy Hoàng and veteran Lê Văn Tuần, in the men's 56kg category.

Hoàng, 21, is one of the most promising young fighters, highly appreciated for his skills and tenacious spirit.

It is his second time in the LC, having defeated rival Nguyễn Thành Đô in the LC9 in 2023.

Meanwhile Tuần is ranked number three in this category and is well known in the community, after an aggressive bout against seven-time world muay champion Nguyễn Trần Duy Nhất in 2022. Tuần nearly defeated his famed opponent, who only by sheer luck escaped a loss in the final few seconds.

Tuần has been in some intensive training over the past two years and is hungry for a first LC win after two losses previously.

Another match to watch is a bout between Ninh Hải Anh and Nguyễn Văn Linh in the men's 70kg. Supporters will see two different martial art styles, with Anh a master of jujitsu and Linh a traditional wrestler.

Their match will take place in the MMA Ground Fight format. It will begin with fighters in a standing position, but striking techniques are prohibited. Once a fighter is in a grounded position, they may use striking techniques, along with chokes.

There are three matches of MMA Striking for martial artists in a standing position, suitable for those who practise Muay Thai, sanshou, boxing, taekwondo and karate. This group of martial arts has the largest number of practitioners in Việt Nam.

Nguyễn Văn Lâm will face Lưu Huy Đức and Trần Quang Khải will fight Nguyễn Đăng Khánh in the men's 65kg. Lê Văn Vũ will see Phạm Thanh Bình in the men's 56kg.

The only women's match features Chelsea Leigh Moore of the UK and Vietnamese Trần Trà My, in the 52kg class.

After several times participating in the LC, Moore bagged one win and two losses. She will use her muay skills learnt in Thailand to challenge My, who is more fluid in taekwondo, wushu and kickboxing. She has won two and lost one fight in this series.

Two other formats will be the MMA Duo and MMA Gauntlet.

In the Duo event, Nguyễn Xuân Phương, two-time SEA Games kickboxing champion will pair with national kickboxing master Nguyễn Ngọc Thức, facing off against Nguyễn Tiến Long, Asian MMA champion and national sambo champion Nguyễn Trung Hải.

Four fighters compete at the same time under two referees' supervision. After ten minutes, the team with more members remaining or with fewer injuries, will be determined as the winner.

In the MMA Gauntlet, it is a fight of Phan Thanh Tùng, Trần Việt Anh and Nguyễn Công Tuấn against Đặng Hoàng Minh, Phan Huy Hoàng and Lê Nguyên Phúc.

Each member will take to the octagon, fighting in a single-elimination bracket format, with the last person left declared the winner.

The face-off and weigh-in will be held today, while matches will begin at 7pm tomorrow and will be broadcast live on VTVcab channels. VNS