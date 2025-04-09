Man Utd to bring summer tour back to Asia

HÀ NỘI — After a two-year absence, Manchester United will officially return to Asia as part of their summer tour in 2025, immediately following the conclusion of the 2024/25 season.

According to the latest announcement from the Manchester United website, the team will play two special friendly matches in Southeast Asia and China’s Hong Kong.

Manchester United will face the ASEAN All-Stars, a squad comprised of the region's top players, including stars from the Vietnamese national team, the reigning ASEAN Cup champions.

The match against the ASEAN All-Stars is scheduled for May 28 at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This stadium, known for its passionate atmosphere, has a capacity of 80,000 spectators.

The ASEAN All-Stars will feature prominent players from the region, likely including Vietnamese stars such as Quang Hải and Hoàng Đức, making this match an exciting event for local fans. This encounter represents not only a friendly match but also a rare opportunity for Southeast Asian players to learn from some of the world's best talents.

Manchester United will then head to China’s Hong Kong to compete against the Hong Kong team at the Hong Kong National Stadium on May 30.

This tour marks Manchester United's first return to Kuala Lumpur since 2009 and to Hong Kong since 2013, highlighting the strong bond between the historic English club and their millions of loyal Asian fans.

Manchester United CEO Omar Berrada stated that the Asian tour will provide valuable opportunities for competition and fan interaction, playing a crucial role in the club's global development strategy. In addition to Asia, Manchester United will also visit Scandinavia and the United States as part of their preparations for the Premier League Summer Series. VNS