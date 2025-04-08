Việt Nam U17s overcame odds by holding Japan to draw

Anh Đức

RIYADH — Tears of joy flowed down the faces of the Việt Nam Under-17 football team on Monday, as the team overcame all obstacles to secure a 1-1 draw against Japan in the second group stage match of the 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup.

Golden Boy Trần Gia Bảo, V.League's youngest ever goal scorer, slotted a penalty to tie the game for Việt Nam in the final minute of added time after Minato Yoshida gave Japan the lead early in the first half.

Việt Nam needed either a draw or a minimal loss to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup alive after holding Australia to a 1-1 draw on April 4.

Japan, a title contender, were riding high after their 4-0 victory against the United Arab Emirates and continued their domination from the get-go, with more than 65 per cent of possession, forcing Cristiano Roland's Việt Nam team to park the bus in front of Hoa Xuân Tín's goal.

Chance after chance went the way of Samurai Blue, with Yuito Kamo almost finding the net in the 11th minute, had it not been for Xuân Tín's outstanding save.

But Japan did not have to wait long for their opening goal. From the ensuing corner, Yoshida rose above the Vietnamese defence and headed the ball with power into the back of the net.

Việt Nam pushed forward looking for the equaliser, but chances for Duy Khang and Viết Long were squandered, and the first half ended with the advantage to Japan.

The men in navy blue kept the match under control in the second half, but Việt Nam reacted positively, especially after the introduction of Gia Bảo in the 66th minute, playing a more attractive style of football.

With nothing left to lose, Roland brought on two strikers in the 89th minute, piling the pressure towards the Japanese goal. The changes were not directly fruitful but led to a rare mistake from the Japanese defence, of which Gia Bảo capitalised with a run that put him through on goal.

Japanese keeper Ibuki Ejike, who was the last man to beat, brought down Việt Nam's No.10 inside the penalty area, and the referee pointed directly to the spot. Gia Bảo converted the penalty to tie the game 1-1, with his teammates running on the field to celebrate as if they had won the final.

Having held two continental giants to draws, Việt Nam now face the United Arab Emirates in a must-win game on Thursday, after the UAE won 2-0 against Australia.

The surprising victory from the Emiratis left Group B wide open for all teams in their final match. Việt Nam and Australia both need to secure three points against their opponents to advance to the quarterfinals and qualify for the U17 World Cup, while UAE and Japan only need a draw to go through.

Another success for ASEAN football also came as Indonesia secured their qualification with the 4-1 win against Yemen on Thursday, after beating South Korea 1-0 earlier on April 4. VNS