Regional tennis, pickleball championships identify first season’s winners

BUÔN MA THUỘT -- The 2025 Central Highland Regions Tennis-Pickleball Championships ended on April 6, celebrating its winners in the first season in Đắk Lắk Province.

The three-day tournament featured more than 200 players from different cities and provinces, including Đăk Nông, Gia Lai, Khánh Hòa and the hosts.

It was the first time that the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF) cooperated with the local authority to hold a dual sporting event simultaneously.

A total of VNĐ165 million (US$6,400) was awarded to high-ranking players.

In tennis, Trần Quốc Việt and Phạm Thị Hằng won the mixed doubles 1225, Phạm Quốc Hùng and Trần Ngọc Anh took the men's doubles 1250 and Nguyễn Thanh Hải and Trần Hữu Đức secured the men's doubles 1325 title.

In pickleball, Đỗ Tiến Dũng and Lê Hoàng Minh Tuấn championed the mixed pair 4.8 and Tất Thái Nguyên and Nguyễn Trọng Hoàng Nam bagged the men's pair 5.8.

“The tournament was organised for both tennis and pickleball for the first time, to promote the sports movement in the Central Highlands regions," said Nguyễn Văn Bình, president of the Đắk Lắk Tennis and Pickleball Federation.

"It was particularly great to see in the tennis competitions, the participation of young players aged U14 and U16 who will play key role in developing the game in the region.

"Our Federation will continue to coordinate with the VTF to host international and national tennis tournaments and youth tournaments this year and to promote both sports, which in turn will also promote the local economy, culture and tourism,” he said. VNS