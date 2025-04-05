Defender Vĩ a new goal-threat for Việt Nam

Football

By Thanh Hà

Nguyễn Văn Vĩ may be a defender, but under coach Kim Sang-sik, he has emerged as one of the national team's most efficient scorers, netting four goals in three matches over the past three months.

Initially called up to the ASEAN Cup squad as a late replacement due to injuries to senior players, Vĩ has since become an important figure for Kim, despite not being a regular in the starting line-up.

At 27, Vĩ is still seen as a potential asset—offering defensive reliability and an unexpected offensive edge ahead of upcoming matches in the 2027 Asian Cup qualification campaign.

Quiet rise

Vĩ belongs to the same generation as Nguyễn Thành Chung, Nguyễn Quang Hải, Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, Phạm Tuấn Hải, and Đoàn Văn Hậu—players trained at Hà Nội FC and now key figures in the national team. But while his peers quickly secured their places, Vĩ moved between clubs before finding his footing at Thép Xanh Nam Định.

“Seeing my peers become famous and join the national team, I felt disappointed at times,” said Vĩ, who received his first call-up in 2022. “But I told myself to never give up.”

“Vĩ had talent but couldn’t compete with Hậu and later Lê Văn Xuân at Hà Nội FC early in his career,” said Phạm Minh Đức, coach at Hà Nội FC. “At Hà Tĩnh FC, he played consistently, but the team is small, so he didn’t get much attention.

“His technical skills aren’t outstanding, but he has great flexibility and endurance. He supports both defence and attack well. He’s also smart, hardworking, and very passionate. In my opinion, he’s the best left winger right now and fully deserves his place in Kim’s squad,” Đức added, praising Vĩ’s pace and pinpoint left-footed crosses.

Vĩ’s move to Thép Xanh Nam Định for the 2023–24 season proved to be a smart decision. Though he struggled initially, he eventually earned coach Vũ Hồng Việt’s trust and cemented a spot in the first team.

After more than 40 appearances in both domestic and international matches, Vĩ has established himself as a solid defender and reliable goal contributor. In the 2024–25 season alone, he has recorded three goals and three assists, helping Nam Định top the V.League 1 standings.

“His speed helps us launch successful counter-attacks. He contributes significantly to our offensive plays despite being a defender,” said Việt. “If he can further refine his skills, he will become a complete player.”

Breath of fresh air

Despite his domestic form, Vĩ did not initially make Kim’s ASEAN Cup squad. But when a wave of injuries hit, the South Korean coach turned to his bench, and Vĩ was brought in as a last-minute replacement.

In his first major tournament, Vĩ impressed with his versatility, injecting fresh energy into Kim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

He scored against Laos in the group stage of the ASEAN Cup 2024, then netted another in Việt Nam’s 2-1 win over Cambodia on March 19 during the FIFA Days. A week later, he added two more goals in the 2026 Asian Cup qualifier against Laos.

“Coach Kim encourages us to play attacking football. Personally, he urges me to be bold and shoot more. That’s helped me find the net in recent matches,” said Vĩ.

With four goals in 11 appearances, Vĩ has become one of Việt Nam’s most prolific goal-scoring defenders in the past decade—outscoring even two-time Golden Ball winner Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, who has scored just two goals in over 50 caps.

Việt Nam are set to face Malaysia in their next Asian Cup qualifier on June 10, and Vĩ is hopeful he will be selected again.

“Playing for the national team is a great honour,” he said. “If I’m given the chance, I’ll give more than 100 per cent.” VNS