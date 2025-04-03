Nearly 400 fighters compete in National Kickboxing Championships

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Nearly 400 fighters from 41 teams from across the country are competing in the 2025 National Kickboxing Championships being held in the southern coastal province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu from April 2 to 10.

On April 2 the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Sports Authority of Việt Nam and the Việt Nam Kickboxing Federation officially launched the tournament at the Revolutionary Tradition House in Vũng Tàu City.

This year’s event features kickboxers from 38 provinces, cities and sectors taking part in three main categories, K1, Full Contact and Low Kick, each with several weight classes in three two-minute rounds.

In the Low Kick category, men compete in 12 weight divisions (45kg to 91kg) and women in nine (46kg to 75kg).

Full Contact has 10 divisions for men (46kg to 75kg) and seven for women (46kg to 69kg).

K1, newly introduced this year, features 10 classes for men (45kg to 71kg) and five for women (48kg to 65kg).

Dương Ngọc Hải, general secretary of the Việt Nam Kickboxing Federation, national team members are in the fray, which promises fierce and exciting bouts.

The introduction of K1, which demands exceptional strength and technique, marks a significant milestone.

Among the K1 fighters is Triệu Thị Phương Thủy, who recently won a silver medal in the women's 52kg category at the Asian Championships to secure a place in the World Games in China this August.

Top teams such as HCM City, Hà Nội, Nghệ An, Thái Nguyên, and Bình Định are fielding strong contenders, who will strive for spots in the national teams for the upcoming World Games and SEA Games.

In recent years kickboxing has grown rapidly in terms of both popularity and quality.

Many provinces and cities have established structured training programmes and churned out top fighters.

Phùng Nguyên Tường Minh, head of the sports management division at Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and deputy head of the organising committee, said: “As a sport requiring strength, skill, resilience, and teamwork, kickboxing provides a platform for fighters to demonstrate their talent and determination.”

Following the opening ceremony, qualifying matches began in the men’s and women’s Low Kick category, men’s Full Contact and men’s K1.

The province is hosting the tournament for a third consecutive year.

The previous editions attracted thousands of spectators daily and hundreds of thousands of online viewers. — VNS