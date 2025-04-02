Politics & Law
Home Sports

Coach targets naturalised players to improve team

April 02, 2025 - 08:06
Coach Kim Sang-sik has unveiled exciting plans to bolster the Vietnamese national football team, focusing on the recruitment of naturalised players and overseas Vietnamese talent.
Cao Pendant Quang Vinh is expected to join the Vietnamese national team. — Photo courtesy of Hà Nội Police

Football

HÀ NỘI — Coach Kim Sang-sik has unveiled exciting plans to bolster the Vietnamese national football team, focusing on the recruitment of naturalised players and overseas Vietnamese talent.

After a promising start in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifying round, the Vietnamese squad have returned to their clubs to compete in the V.League 1 and the 2024/25 National Cup. The national team are set to regroup on May 26 in preparation for their crucial match against Malaysia on June 10.

During the interim, coach Kim will not only be looking at possible domestic talent, but will also actively seek out new players to enhance the team’s prowess.

"Since taking office in May last year, I have closely analysed numerous matches to evaluate potential players. I’ve dedicated significant time to understanding the player landscape of Vietnamese football," Kim said in a recent interview with Edaily of South Korea,

Highlighting the importance of integrating naturalised and overseas Vietnamese players amid a generational shift in the sport, he said: "I am committed to seeking dual-nationality players. This is not just a global trend but a common practice in Asian football, which will significantly boost our competitiveness on the international stage."

Currently, Kim's squad feature only one naturalised player, striker Nguyễn Xuân Son from Brazil. However, notable overseas Vietnamese talents such as goalkeeper duo Đặng Văn Lâm and Nguyễn Filip are also making waves.

Naturalised defender Cao Pendant Quang Vinh is poised for a potential call-up to the national team. Recently granted Vietnamese citizenship, Vinh’s addition aligns perfectly with the selective naturalisation policy of Vietnamese football. Having honed his skills in France and the US, his experience will be a valuable asset to the team.

VFF General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú said that the federation will closely monitor Vinh’s performance and development, expressing confidence that he will make significant contributions to the future of Vietnamese football. VNS

