UCI offers Vietnamese young rider Dương a world-level training course

Cycling

HÀ NỘI — Lâm Thị Thùy Dương has become the second Vietnamese cyclist to receive a training course hosted by the International Cycling Union, aiming to move her skills up to a new level.

Starting in May, the HCM City-based athlete will be training in China, practising at the UCI World Cycling Centre (UCI WCC) until the end of the year, with all expenses covered by the UCI.

"I was very surprised and happy when receiving this information," Dương said. "This is a valuable opportunity for all athletes, and I will not miss it. Although I know there will be many difficulties and language barriers, I will try my best to gain experience, develop myself and build my future."

Coach Lê Văn Duẩn said: "Dương has a lot of potential as a young racer - she is good at mountain climbing and individual time trials. If she is properly trained and can take advantage of this trip at the UCI academy, Dương will develop into a racer who is much stronger."

Twenty year old Dương will leave Việt Nam on May 6.

“In the first period for one month, she will train in China. UCI officials will then make a review and build the following steps in other locality," said a representative of the Việt Nam Cycling and Motor Sports Federation.

Along with participants from different countries, Dương will be trained according to advanced curriculums and exposed to modern training methods, aiming to improve her professional skills and physical strength to compete in international arenas.

Dương, 20, recently won a white jersey for the best young rider of the International Women's Cycling Bình Dương - Biwase Cup 2025.

In 2024, she bagged two golds at the national championships and the Biwase Cup 2024's white jersey.

Prior to Dương, national top cyclist Nguyễn Thị Thật also took part in this international training. She is currently one of top riders in Asian road races and the first Vietnamese competing in Europe. VNS