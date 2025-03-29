Vietnamese football freestyler amaze world supporters

Freestyle football

Thanh Hà

Carrying a nón (Vietnamese conical hat) and a ball, Đỗ Kim Phúc ran proudly into the stadium before dazzling spectators with his freestyle football performance.

Phúc was the first Vietnamese player and Asian content creator invited to perform in La Liga, one of the world’s biggest football leagues. His trip to Spain in late January marked the second time he had received this honour.

This time, he took part in three official La Liga matches featuring major clubs, where his incredible juggling skills once again captivated tens of thousands of Spanish and other international fans.

"La Liga’s invitation is the greatest honour of my life. Performing at Barcelona is something truly special, and I’m really proud to have been there," Phúc says. His performances were also held at Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium and Real Sociedad's Reale Arena.

His first show took place at Barcelona’s Olympic Lluís Companys Stadium. As the performance coincided with Tết (Lunar New Year), Phúc themed it around the festive celebration, incorporating a nón and peach flowers—symbols of spring in Việt Nam.

“I prepared carefully for the performance as I was the first ever halftime entertainer at the stadium. Barcelona is a huge club with millions of fans, so I had to be extra meticulous,” he says.

For his final performance, Phúc donned an áo dài (traditional long dress) and shared the stage with Txurdin, the mascot of Real Sociedad. His ball-spinning, juggling, acrobatics, and dance moves earned thunderous applause.

“Freestyle football combines football skills with the artistry of dance and acrobatics. There are no limits to the points of body contact with the ball—we use all parts of the body to make it move smoothly and magically,” he says.

Phúc also recalls his earlier 2024 performance, when he introduced a signature move dubbed "Around Việt Nam" during a match between Deportivo Alavés and Atletico Madrid at the Mendizorrotza Stadium in Vitoria-Gasteiz. The move involved balancing while manoeuvring the ball around a conical hat.

“Stepping into Mendizorrotza gave me goosebumps. I had looked forward to that moment for so long. Holding our national flag and performing in Spain filled me with immense pride,” he says.

“Seeing thousands of spectators applauding, I silently expressed my gratitude that the dream I had from the first day I started this journey had come true.”

Phúc seemed to bring good fortune too—all three home teams won their matches. As a result, he has since received more invitations to perform in Spain.

“La Liga told me several clubs want me to perform on their fields. They even says I was a ‘symbol of luck’,” he says. “Some have already sent offers, but I plan to train harder and prepare better acts before returning.”

Following his recent tour, Phúc was appointed La Liga’s image ambassador in Việt Nam. He is expected to help bridge the European league with Vietnamese audiences, promoting deeper engagement in future.

A pioneer in freestyle

Phúc, 36, began practising freestyle football in 2007. He has won numerous domestic awards and earned international recognition, including a world-level title in 2010 (Steel Ball), a top-12 finish at the Master of the Game in 2011, and first place at the Asian Freestyle Football Championship in 2013.

He credits his inspiration to Brazilian legend Ronaldinho, whose flair sparked his passion for the sport and ultimately led him into the freestyle world.

Phúc says that freestyle football demands both technical skill and perseverance. Some moves took him a month to master. While not a dangerous sport, injuries like dislocations and sprains are common and can take months to heal.

He says what he enjoys most about freestyle football is the creativity. Each player brings their own style, inventing unique moves to express themselves.

Beyond his own career, Phúc is also a dedicated coach. Under his mentorship, Vietnamese duo Nguyễn Danh Quang and Nguyễn Anh Tuấn claimed silver in the double routine category at the 2022 Super Ball World Open Freestyle Football and Footbag Championship, which featured nearly 400 athletes from 45 countries.

Last December, his young protégé Cấn Minh Đức won the 2024 World Freestyle Football Association NextGen World Championship.

Phúc also launched a campaign to donate 1,000 footballs to children across Việt Nam. He joined the “Nurturing Football Dreams” project, which brought 22 children from Hà Giang Province to meet players and watch a V.League match.

“The joy on their faces when they received the balls and visited the stadium moved me deeply. It gives me and my team the strength to keep doing more for children's happiness,” he says.

“In 2025, we will join multiple international competitions and aim for the highest results. I’m also planning a project with swimming legend Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên related to freestyle football. Stay tuned—it’ll be revealed in April.” — VNS