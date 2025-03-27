Việt Nam's sepak takraw team place second in World Cup

Sepak takraw

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam ended the 2025 ISTAF Sepak Takraw World Cup in India with a historic result, earning one gold medal, two silvers and one bronze.

The national side arrived back home on March 27, after finishing second in the medal tally behind the world's top team, Thailand.

Taking part in the six-day event, Việt Nam won medals in four out of five categories for both men and women. The women's team successfully earned its first-ever gold, beating Thailand 2-1 in the final match.

The first silver medal went to the men's team, while the second was won by the women's regu (team of three).

Việt Nam's bronze medal was earned by the mixed team, which included two men and two women.

The 2025 World Cup is a key competition for the International Sepak Takraw Federation. It was first organised in 2011.

Việt Nam's team will next participate in the ISTAF World Sepaktakraw Championship 2025 in conjunction with the 38th Thai King's Cup 2025 from May 9 to 18 in Korat, Thailand. — VNS