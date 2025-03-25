Việt Nam announces squad for FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Basketball Federation has announced the national squads for the upcoming FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2025, which will take place in Singapore from March 26 to 30.

The tournament serves as a crucial preparation for the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand later this year, with Việt Nam aiming to build on its recent successes in the regional competition.

The men’s squad will see the return of veteran player Chris Dierker, a crucial figure in Viet Nam’s basketball scene. His experience and versatility are expected to be a significant asset to the team.

Joining him are Justin Young, Đinh Thanh Tâm, and Trần Đăng Khoa. These are the four names who stood together to make history in the Philippines in 2019, bringing home the SEA Games bronze medal, which was also the first medal for Vietnamese basketball in the regional tournament.

Meanwhile, the women’s team will face the challenge of competing without former captain Huỳnh Ngoan, who has moved into a coaching role.

The team, however, remains confident with the presence of the Trương twins, Thảo Vy and Thảo My, who played key roles in Vietnam’s gold-medal-winning run at the SEA Games 32.

With the tournament drawing closer, both squads are intensifying their training regimens, focusing on tactical drills and conditioning.

Competing in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup is expected to provide valuable experience ahead of the SEA Games, where Viet Nam hopes to continue its progress in regional basketball. —VNS