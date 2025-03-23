Local marathoners dominate Đà Nẵng international tournament

ĐÀ NẴNG — Marathon runner Huỳnh Anh Khôi won the men’s 42km division in the Đà Nẵng International Marathon 2025 after clocking the time of 2:33.55min, while national team member Phạm Thị Bình took the women’s division in 3:1.57min.

Khôi surpassed Yujiro Daidoji of Japan, who came in second in the men’s 42km track in 2:34.19min on Sunday and his country fellowman Lê Tấn Hi, in third, with a time of 2:34.24min.

Bình ran her best performance to take the title for a second time in a row after beating off Lê Thị Hà and Nguyễn Thị Trà Giang in the cool weather on the beach track in Đà Nẵng City.

Hà finished the women’s track in 3:2.37min, and Giang came third in 3:2.51min.

Govendarajoo Vima from Malaysia ranked first in the men’s half marathon (21km) after clocking in 1:12.28min, ahead of Japan’s Asakuma Kazumasa (1:12.35min), and Malaysian All Balachandran Ruveshwaran, in third place (1:13.32min).

Vietnamese Triệu Thị Bình (1:19.39min) and Doãn Thị Oanh (1:21.10min) finished first and second in the female 21km class, respectively.

Thailand’s Wongsorn Ornanong placed third with a time of 1:24.07min.

Nguyễn Văn Khang and Lý Mùi Sâu of Việt Nam finished first in the men’s and women’s 5km funrun.

In its 12th edition, more than 7,000 runners from 72 countries and territories took part, setting a new record.

Two 'Ronny Dash' races of 500m and 1.5km were held for children on Saturday.

The coastal beach city, which has been a prime destination for elite runners for many years, hosted the event in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Đà Nẵng City’s Reunification Day (March 29, 1975 – March 29, 2025).

Runners and participants also raised funds for various charities supporting underprivileged children, people with disabilities and Agent Orange child victims living in the Plum Orphanage Đà Nẵng, the Đà Nẵng Association for Agent Orange victims, Village of Hope Đà Nẵng.

The Đà Nẵng International Marathon was also the first Vietnamese marathon certified by the International Amateur Athletics Association (IAAF) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races. — VNS