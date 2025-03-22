Athletes, coaches honoured, people encouraged to run for health at Sport Glory Day

HÀ NỘI — Athletes and coaches with outstanding achievements throughout the year were honoured during Việt Nam's Sport Glory Day 2025, held on Saturday in Hà Nội.

The event was a collaboration between the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, the Việt Nam Olympic Committee, the Việt Nam Paralympic Committee, and the Hà Nội People's Committee. It also featured the launch of the Olympic Run Day for Public Health, an initiative promoting fitness and well-being.

These events are part of the celebrations marking the 79th anniversary of the National Sports Industry's Traditional Day (March 27, 1946–2025) and commemorate the day late President Hồ Chí Minh penned the inspiring "A Call for All People to Exercise".

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Hoàng Đạo Cương stated that "Việt Nam's Sport Glory Day is not merely a meaningful occasion to honour and reward outstanding athletes and coaches but also an opportunity to reflect on the formation and development of Vietnamese sports over the past 79 years. It serves to inspire the patriotic emulation movement among sportspeople and motivates them to accomplish their significant objectives in 2025."

The organizing committee recognised and presented awards to 10 exceptional athletes, their five coaches, and three teams, alongside honouring five athletes with disabilities and their three coaches.

Among the honourees, shooter Trịnh Thu Vinh was recognized as the best athlete of the year, while powerlifter Lê Văn Công earned the title of the No 1 athlete with disabilities for 2024.

The Hà Nội People's Committee awarded Certificates of Merit to 29 coaches and athletes for their outstanding achievements.

Notably, Deputy Minister Cương presented the Third-Class Labour Medal to powerlifter Công and his coach Lê Quang Thái. Công had secured a bronze medal for Việt Nam at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

In addition to the annual awards, this year the organisers collaborated with TikTok to introduce a voting system featuring three categories: Most Favourite Athlete on TikTok (badminton player Nguyễn Thùy Linh), Most Favourite Sports Team on TikTok (national women's volleyball team), and Most Favourite Football Player on TikTok (striker Nguyễn Xuân Sơn). These votes were conducted exclusively on the digital platform, allowing supporters to directly back their idols.

This marks the first time a sports voting initiative has been held entirely on a digital platform, empowering fans to actively participate through their votes.

"The overwhelming response from users highlights the significant influence of sports and the value of celebrating outstanding individuals and teams. We hope to continue fostering meaningful experiences, connecting the community further on our platform, and contributing to the shared activities of the nation's sports," said Nguyễn Lâm Thanh, a representative of TikTok Vietnam.

After the awarding ceremony, nearly 1,000 delegates, guests, coaches, and athletes participated in the Olympic Run Day launch at the Hà Nội Sports Training and Competition Centre.

After 10 years, millions of people have responded and chosen running as part of their daily life.

During this event, the SAV launched a response to the 33rd SEA Games and the 13th ASEAN Para Games which will be organised in December in Thailand. VNS