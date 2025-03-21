It’s finally Newcastle’s ‘Tyne’

Paul Kennedy

There’s no easy way to lose a football match, especially a cup final. But there are one or two things that can soften the blow, and that’s exactly how I felt after Liverpool were beaten by Newcastle last Sunday in the final of the League Cup.

For starters, the better team won. Liverpool were off the boil and United took advantage. Fair play to Eddie Howe and his players.

But the real reason this defeat doesn’t leave that much of a bitter taste in my mouth is because, on the whole, I quite like Newcastle.

Before you start, no, I’m not one of these ‘they’re my second team’ idiots, I’m talking about the city, and in particular, those who live there.

I’ve some very good friends from that neck of the woods, and I know for a fact that the victory meant an awful lot more to Newcastle than it would have done to Liverpool, who won that cup last year and the year before, and on eight occasions before then.

You see in Newcastle, you are either a complete die-hard, live and breathe football, totally nuts United supporter, or, well… there is no 'or'. They are only bred one way on the River Tyne.

This was Newcastle’s first major cup victory in 70 years. The city has been starved of silverware for seven long decades.

Some could argue the League Cup is probably the weakest of all domestic trophies, but try telling that to a Geordie this week.

They don’t care.

To Newcastle fans, they may have well won the World Cup, Britain’s Got Talent and the National Lottery all rolled into one.

Before the final I spoke to Lee, one of my friends from Newcastle, who asked, no, pleaded with me, something along the lines of: “Come on mate, you’ve won loads, we’ve won nothing. Just give us this one will you?”

The other blow-softener was the fact that I don’t hate Newcastle United. I don’t see them as a rival.

So losing to them felt better than it would have done if we’d been beaten by the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Everton or Manchester United.

And the other reason why I wasn’t crying into my beer after the final whistle, is because Liverpool have much bigger fish to fry.

They are in pole position in the Premier League and with nine games left, that’s nine more ‘cup finals’ to play for the ultimate prize. VNS