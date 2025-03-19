Việt Nam, Cambodia both want friendly win

Football

HÀ NỘI — Kim Sang-sik said his side is aiming for nothing short of a win against Cambodia, while Koji Gyotoku for his team is also looking for victory over Việt Nam, when they meet in a friendly match on March 19 in Bình Dương Province.

South Korean Kim is hoping to build on the team's optimism following their ASEAN Cup victory, but believed that Cambodia were tough with their naturalised players in their side.

"After the ASEAN Cup, we deeply feel the love and expectation of Vietnamese supporters to the national team. My target is to have good matches, looking towards greater success for Việt Nam," said Kim in a press conference on May 18.

"In these FIFA Days I have called on several new players and I want to test their abilities. I know Cambodia have imported players from Japan and Africa. Among them is striker Coulibaly who scored two goals at the ASEAN Cup 2024. But I think my defenders can take care of them.

"We don't need to pay much attention to an individual player, but show how the team as a whole have prepared.

"Like other regional teams, Cambodia were stronger thanked to naturalised players, so we need to give the best to win in this match."

Captain Đỗ Duy Mạnh said it would be not an easy match for the hosts, but Việt Nam prepared pretty well.

He added that he hoped to see strong encouragement from local supporters, for not only this match but the later one against Laos.

For the visiting side, Gyotoku accepted it would be a difficult game, but winning was his team's target because Việt Nam were one of strongest teams and also the defending champions in the region.

"We have not well prepared for the match, but we still want to show our power to our supporters," he said.

The Japanese expert said he watched videos of Việt Nam matches and knew the team's strength, tactics and organisational line up which helped them to win ASEAN Cup.

Cambodia played well in the Cup but were ousted early, so Gyotoku and his side didn't have chance to test themselves against Việt Nam.

He said he couldn't wait to play Việt Nam but it was pity that the 'goal hunter' Nguyễn Xuân Son could not compete because of his leg injury.

"I wanted my players to face him but he would not play. However, Việt Nam still have many quality players including one that I don't remember his name, but his left foot skill is exceptional," Gyotoku said.

"Further, Kim, a South Korean coach, makes up great tactics for Việt Nam to position them number one in Southeast Asia."

Centre-back Mohammed Faeez Khan also expressed his respect to the hosts, confirming Việt Nam is a strong team, showing their power in the ASEAN Cup. However, Cambodia were confident, trying to follow the tactics of coach Gyotoku to have good result. VNS