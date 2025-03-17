Futsal players start training for 2025 international tournaments

Futsal

HCM CITY — Coach Diego Giustozzi has called on 20 players to attend their first training camps of 2025, ready for international tournaments in the next few months.

Among the participants are experienced players such as Golden Ball winner Nguyễn Thịnh Phát, Silver Ball holder Nguyễn Mạnh Dũng, Bronze Ball receiver Phạm Văn Tú, former world top ten goalkeeper Hồ Văn Ý, as well as midfielders Nguyễn Thái Huy and Châu Đoàn Phát and defender Nhan Gia Hưng.

Of note too the return of striker Nguyễn Minh Trí after long months of injures and striker Vũ Đức Tùng, who put in some personal bests at the recent national championship.

The Argentinean is offering up opportunities to four freshmen -- midfielders An Lâm Tới, Đỗ Văn Thành and Trịnh Công Đại, and defender Trần Quang Nguyên.

The team will practise at the Thái Sơn Nam Gymnasium until April 16. They will then compete in four friendlies against Saudi Arabia on April 8 and 10, and Kazakhstan on April 13 and 15.

In 2025 Việt Nam will take part in two important tournaments. The first one is the Asian Futsal Championship 2026 qualifier in September, with the venue still to be confirmed and the 33rd SEA Games in December in Thailand. VNS