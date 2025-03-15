Lực pockets three-cushion carom World Cup title

By Thanh Nga

Billiard playerTrần Thanh Lực has made headlines after winning the prestigious three-cushion carom World Cup in Bogotá, Colombia, earlier this month.

His thrilling victory came in a hard-fought final against Turkey’s Tayfun Taşdemir, where he edged out a 50-47 win in a match that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

Lực's journey to the championship was marked by outstanding performances, particularly in the semi-finals, where he triumphed over world No 1 Dick Jaspers of the Netherlands, a legend with 30 World Cup titles. The final against Taşdemir was fiercely contested from the start, but Lực’s skill and determination ultimately secured him the title.

“In this tournament, I maintained a high level of focus because every opponent in the World Cup is formidable. My toughest match was against Jaspers, especially in the final moments when he kept scoring. That victory gave me the confidence I needed for the final,” Lực said.

Reflecting on his triumph, he expressed overwhelming joy upon scoring the decisive point.

“I was so happy that I burst into tears. The feeling of reaching the pinnacle of success is indescribable, especially since this is my first World Cup title. Every player dreams of this moment, and I am fortunate to have achieved it,” he said.

Việt Nam was well represented at the World Cup in Bogotá, with top players such as Trần Đức Minh, Trần Quyết Chiến, Bao Phương Vinh, and Chiêm Hồng Thái all competing. However, it was Lực who emerged as the champion, becoming only the third Vietnamese player—after Chiến and Minh—to claim this prestigious title.

“This is my first World Cup victory, and it feels incredible. I am thrilled to be the third Vietnamese player to win this honour,” Lực said.

“This championship is a testament to my years of hard work and dedication.”

His triumph marks yet another milestone for Vietnamese three-cushion carom billiards on the global stage. However, Lực's path to success was anything but easy.

Lực was born in Phú Giáo District, Bình Dương Province, into a family with no history in professional sports. His passion for three-cushion carom drove him to carve his own path.

He began playing billiards relatively late, in 2011, after completing military service. Initially, he took part in local amateur tournaments for fun, but his natural talent soon became evident.

By 2013, he had broken into the top 32 players nationwide. However, financial difficulties forced him to pause his competitive career in 2015, leading him to work at billiard shops to make ends meet. After three challenging years, he made a determined return to profession.

In 2019, Lực officially joined the HCM City billiards team, marking a turning point in his career. Known for his calm playing style, sharp situational awareness, and precision in crucial moments, he steadily rose to prominence in domestic tournaments and gained recognition as one of Việt Nam’s top players.

The year 2023 was a breakthrough for Lực, as he finished runner-up at the Asian Championship. The following year, he reached the final of the Three-Cushion Carom Billiards World Championship, ultimately finishing second to Cho Myung-woo.

His recent World Cup victory in Colombia cemented his status as an elite player, as he overcame renowned opponents such as Eddy Merckx, Dick Jaspers, and Tayfun Taşdemir.

Lực’s performance at the 2024 World Championship in Bình Thuận Province was also a significant milestone, where he caused a series of upsets to reach the final and claim the world runner-up title. At the time, he expressed his ambition to win a World Cup or a world championship—and now, at 35 years old, he has achieved that dream.

His victory over the 10th-ranked Taşdemir, a three-time World Cup champion and former world champion, propelled him from 11th to 5th in the world rankings. His success has drawn widespread praise from international peers and media.

The International Billiards & Snooker Federation has recognised him as a uniquely talented player, combining strategic play with bold shot-making—earning admiration from even greats like Jaspers.

Aiming for the top

Looking ahead, Lực has set his sights on becoming the world’s No 1 player.

“I aim to win another World Cup and break into the top five this year. I feel fortunate and somewhat surprised to have already achieved this goal in my first World Cup of the year. Now, I will push for even higher rankings—first the top three, and then the No 1 spot,” he said.

The next World Cup stage, scheduled for May 19-25 in HCM City, presents an excellent opportunity for Lực to continue his momentum. He also aims to defend his World Championship runner-up title later this year.

One of Lực's keys to success is his commitment to studying his opponents and maintaining unshakable confidence in his abilities. To achieve his ambitious goals, he plans to continue refining his skills and maintaining peak performance through dedicated training.

With his recent triumph, Lực has firmly established himself among the world's elite. His journey, from struggling financially to winning a World Cup, is a testament to perseverance, hard work, and unwavering passion. VNS