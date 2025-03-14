Central hub to host Asia Golf Tourism Convention

ĐÀ NẴNG — The coastal central hub will host the Asia Golf Tourism Convention (AGTC) from March 30 to April 5, attracting 450 golf tour operators and golf travel agencies from across the world for a series of events, a chance to network and a tournament at the Sheraton Grand Da Nang Resort & Convention Centre.

The city’s tourism department said it’s the second time the city has organised such a high calibre golfing event, after the first successful edition in 2017, which played alongside an APEC meeting.

Hosts said there will be a total of eight events over the six days, including the Asian Golf Tourism Conference and the AGTC Golf Tournament. There will also be golf course surveys from the International Association of Golf Tour Operator (IAGTO) at Ba Na Hills Golf Club, a Luke Donald-designed course that was voted ‘World’s Best New Course’ at the 2016 World Golf Awards.

Đà Nẵng is Việt Nam’s third largest city and a gateway to many of the country’s premier tourism assets, including UNESCO World Heritage sites ancient town of Hội An, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, Chàm Islands-Hội An world biosphere reserve site and the Huế Monuments Complex.

The city’s airport accommodates direct international flights daily from all over Asia, including Thailand, China, Malaysia, Korea, Cambodia, Singapore and Japan.

Đà Nẵng and the neighbouring provinces of Quảng Nam and Thừa Thiên-Huế are popular sites in central Việt Nam, with beautiful golf courses designed by Nick Faldo, Greg Norman, Collin Montgomerie and Luke Donald.

The Bà Nà Hills Golf Club in Đà Nẵng was named Best New Golf Course in Asia and the Pacific at the Asian Golf Awards of the Asian Golf Association, and was first runner-up as Best Golf Course in Việt Nam.

Đà Nẵng Golf Resort became a member of Asian Tour Destinations – the Tour’s exclusive network of world-class golfing venues, with courses including the BRG Đà Nẵng golf clubs, Bà Nà Hills Golf Club, Vinpearl golf Nam Hội An, Hoiana Shore club and the Laguna golf Lăng Cô.

The central hub hosted the BRG Open Golf Championship Đà Nẵng – the first tournament of the Asian Development Tour in Việt Nam – in 2023-24.

According to a report from the Asian Golf Tourism Conference, Đà Nẵng earned US$68 million from golf tourism, and it expects that revenue to more than triple to $186 million.

Đà Nẵng, which is seen as the Asia Leading Destination for golf and MICE, expects to welcome 12 million tourists in 2025. VNS