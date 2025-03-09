New partnership elevates golf training and fosters young talents

QUẢNG NINH — Professional golfers in Việt Nam now have access to an international-standard training programme, thanks to a partnership designed to enhance the quality of golf training in the country.

A cooperation agreement was signed between the Vietnam Golf Training Centre (Every Golf Vietnam), Silk Path Dong Trieu Golf & Country Club, and the Professional Golfers' Association of America (PGA of America) on Saturday in Quảng Ninh Province. This collaboration aims to provide professional golfers with access to world-class training programmes, improve golf management skills and create opportunities for golfers and junior players to participate in professional tournaments such as the PGA Junior Series and Junior PGA Championships.

Nguyễn Nghiêm Hoàng Nam, representing the Vietnam Golf Training Centre, highlighted the rapid growth of golf in Việt Nam. He emphasised that collaborating with the PGA of America would significantly enhance the quality of golf training through internationally standardised curricula.

Sir Nick Faldo, a renowned golf course designer, the most successful golfer in European golf history and a former world champion, attended the signing ceremony.

During the event, he shared his expertise on golf course design and youth golf development.

“As a professional golfer, I always design courses with varying levels of difficulty, from amateur to professional. Silk Path Dong Trieu is one of the courses challenging enough to host professional tournaments in Southeast Asia, Asia and even globally,” he said.

Faldo also reaffirmed his dedication to developing young golfers by mentioning his three-decade-long commitment to the Faldo Series, which supports amateur players aged 16-21, including 20 years of activity in Southeast Asia.

“I hope Việt Nam will host similar tournaments to promote golf and provide young players with opportunities to compete in larger tournaments across Southeast Asia and Asia,” said the legendary golfer, who has won three Open Championships (in 1987, 1990 and 1992) and three Masters titles (in 1989, 1990 and 1996).

Nguyễn Thế Đại, Director of External Relations at Silk Path Dong Trieu Golf & Country Club, announced that the club is working with the PGA of America to organise the first PGA Junior Tour for young athletes aged 7-16. This initiative seeks to select top-performing athletes for participation in tournaments within the PGA Junior system in Southeast Asia and Asia.

The Silk Path Dong Trieu Golf & Country Club, known for its world-class standards and breathtaking natural beauty, was designed by Sir Nick Faldo and officially inaugurated in January in An Sinh Commune, Đông Triều City, Quảng Ninh Province. VNS