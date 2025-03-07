Walk in the park for Seo Jin at WAAP

QUẢNG NAM – Korean Seo Jin Park defied gusty winds to sweep to the top of the leaderboard on the opening day of the seventh edition of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship.

With six birdies and an eagle on her card against a solitary bogey, 17-year-old Park posted seven-under-par 64 at Hoiana Shores Golf Club.

On a day when conditions strongly favoured the morning starters, fellow-Korean Hong Sumin, Australian Lion Higo, Japan’s Anna Iwanaga, Malaysian Jeneath Wong and Arianna Lau from Hong Kong, China all posted 65s for a share of second place.

In total, 34 players in the 93-strong field from 24 countries bettered par, only a handful of them among the afternoon wave when the winds whipped-up on the links-style layout.

Rianne Malixi of the Philippines, fourth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and the pre-championship favourite, was not among them.

She was three-over through five holes when she was forced to retire with a back strain that has denied her the opportunity to add the WAAP title to the US Girls’ Junior and US Women’s Amateur championships she won last year.

“I am incredibly disappointed to have to retire from the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific. It's a championship that I look forward to all year.

“I have a back strain and tried to compete, but unfortunately couldn't continue. I wish all the girls the best of luck this week,” said Malixi, who will hope to recover in time to take her place in two major championships this year.

While Malixi was unable to hide her dejection, there was no disguising the joy of pace-setting Park, despite dropping a shot at the ninth, the final hole of her round.

“I’m so happy and proud of myself. I didn’t expect to be leading,” admitted the Korean national team member, who is 281st in the WAGR, the lowest ranked of the six Koreans in the starting line-up here.

Of her compatriots, Hong had a 65 while the leader’s namesake, Seojin Park and Soomin Oh both carded 68s. With the retirement of Malixi, Oh, ninth in the WAGR, is now the top-ranked player in the field and in contention to become the first player from her country to lift the WAAP trophy.

Players from Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia are also seeking a first success for their countries in the championship that offers handsome rewards to its winner.

For Hong Kong, Lau leads the way, her 65 matched by playing partner Higo, who spearheads the Australian challenge, one shot ahead of Jazy Roberts.

Of her round which was highlighted by an eagle-three at the 18th, Lau, the reigning Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Junior Girls champion, said: “I didn't expect to go this low. I didn't really set any expectations in terms of the score. I just tried to stay patient and trust my game.”

Higo was one of only four players to avoid dropping a stroke, along with Roberts, Wong and Iwanaga.

“It was definitely a challenge out there, but I enjoyed it. I got some lucky breaks with two really long putts going in on the par-3s and some lucky bounces with my drive, which definitely helped,” said 22-year-old Pepperdine University graduate Higo.

Especially commendable were the rounds of 65 and 66 respectively by Wong and Roberts, compiled in the late afternoon when conditions were at their most difficult.

Roberts, making her third appearance in the WAAP, snared five birdies, while Wong, playing in the last group of the day, picked up shots on each of the last three holes in a flawless performance.

For Eunseo Choi there were also reasons to be cheerful. The New Zealander returned a four-under-par 67, a round she described as ‘pretty enjoyable’. She then discovered that her country will host the eighth edition of the WAAP next February.

“I'm very excited to play Royal Wellington and for this championship that I’ve really enjoyed playing to be hosted in my home country,” she said.

Among those alongside Choi in joint ninth is Lê Chúc An, who had the distinction of posting the best score among the six Vietnamese in the field.

“This morning the wind was not too strong and I played better than I expected. It’s a pretty good start for me and hopefully I do the same or better tomorrow,” said An, who attended the inaugural WAAP Academy in Thailand in December.

For her 12-year-old compatriot Nguyễn Bảo Châu it was also a day to remember. The youngest player in the field had the honour of striking the championship’s opening shot and went on to post a respectable 77 that leaves her in joint 79th place.

With the cut for the leading 50 players and ties being made after Friday’s second round, Châu is likely to need an improved score to progress, as is Australian Nadene Gole, the eldest player here at the age of 56.

Winner of the R&A Women’s Senior Amateur and US Senior Women’s Amateur championships last year, Gole was one-under and bogey-free through 12 holes, but finished with three bogeys and a double-bogey in her final six holes to sign for a 75, putting her in equal 67th.

Developed by the APGC and The R&A to nurture talent and provide a pathway for the region’s elite women amateurs to the international stage, the WAAP provides the champion with life-changing opportunities. The winner at Hoiana Shores will be invited to compete in three of this year’s major championships – the AIG Women’s Open, Amundi Evian Championship and the Chevron Championship – as well as the Hana Financial Group Championship, ISPS Handa Australian Open, the 122nd Women's Amateur Championship and, by tradition, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

